Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has right shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is recovering from successful outpatient surgery to repair a right shoulder injury, Colts owner Jim Irsay said.

Irsay posted the update on his franchise quarterback on Twitter and says that Luck's shoulder has bothered him for the past two years and that he will be ready for the upcoming season.

Luck only played seven games in the 2015 season as he dealt with a lacerated kidney and a partial tear of an abdominal muscle.

He played 15 games in 2016 missing the Thanksgiving contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion.

The 27-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler completed a career-high 63% of his passes this season for 4,387 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Colts went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Luck was sacked 41 times, tied for second-most in the NFL in 2016.

– Scooby Axson

