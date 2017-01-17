Broncos promote Joe Woods to defensive coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos coach Vance Joseph has promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator, replacing Wade Phillips, who left for the Los Aneles Rams.

Woods, 46, was in charge of the Broncos’ ”No Fly Zone” secondary that led the league in pass defense each of the last two years behind All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart and nickel back Bradley Roby.

Woods has a quarter-century of experience coaching defensive backs including the last 13 seasons in Denver (2015-16), Oakland (2014), Minnesota (2006-13) and Tampa Bay (2004-05).

Joseph said Woods ”is ready for this opportunity” and ”no one will outwork Joe.”

Harris said, ”If we had to lose Wade at least we get to keep Joe.”

