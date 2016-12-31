BREAKING: 49ers Expected to Fire Both Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are “considering replacing” general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly. The news comes on the eve of the final regular season game with the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

The story is posting now on @NLF.com: #49ers are expected to fire coach Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017

Rapoport also noted that “Owner Jed York and the 49ers key decision-makers are seriously considering replacing both embattled GM Trent Baalke and Kelly, multiple sources say. A full house-cleaning is described as “likely” by several people with knowledge of the situation.”

The 49ers are just 2-13 heading into the final week and speculation has mostly centered around the impending departure of Baalke and reports of Jed York possibly taking a less active role, reports that Dr. John York called “completely” false.

