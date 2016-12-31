Bills vs Jets: Full details on Jets Nation Day in Week 17

Plan to attend to Bills vs Jets Week 17 season finale at MetLife Stadium? Check out all the full details on what to expect on Jets Nation Day.

Despite the abysmal season by the New York Jets, every year in their season finale at MetLife Stadium, they hold Jets Nation Day. For the Week 17 Bills vs Jets matchup, fans in attendance will get some great memories to make. Sure, the Jets have been terrible this season but every year, the final game at home is always memorable thanks to everything the team does to make it an incredible experience.

Courtesy of the Media Relations Department of the Jets, here are all the full details heading into Jets Nation Day come Sunday. Fans are reminded to get there early to enjoy all the festivities and events scheduled throughout Sunday.

Gameday Info

JETS NATION DAY: In continuing with the team’s annual tradition of Jets Nation Day, the Jets will recognize and thank fans throughout the game and will have several fan surprises, including lucky rows throughout the stadium. Prizes include round-trip airfare from JetBlue, Dunkin Donuts gift cards and more. The team will distribute fleece headbands to fans upon entrance courtesy of Green Giant. As part of Jets Nation Day, Stadium Dogs, Pretzel Braids and Knots, Souvenir Sodas and Bubba Burgers will be $1 for Jets Reward Card Holders from 11:00 a.m. until the end of the first quarter.

COAT DRIVE: The New York Jets in conjunction with Jersey Cares will hold a Coat Drive before the game. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to benefit Jersey Cares that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

COACH OF THE YEAR: In its 21st year, the Coach of the Year award, as part of the Coach of the Week Program, is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Peter Gambardella of Curtis High School in Staten Island, NY has been named this year’s recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Year award presented by Chase. Through Chase’s partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school’s football program has doubled to $2,000 (Coach of the Week) and $4,000 (Coach of the Year). All Coach of the Year and Week winners have been invited to watch Sunday’s game in Chase’s suite at MetLife Stadium.

DAY OF GAME PARTNER: Verizon

Pregame Notes

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The National Anthem will be performed by 11-year-old Brianna Collichio of Spencerport, NY.

PILOT AND CO-PILOT OF THE GAME: Jets Legend, running back Bruce Harper will serve as the Pilot of the Game and power the Air Raid Siren before kickoff. Dennis Arslanian, a long-time season-ticket holder since 1960 who was randomly selected as part of Jets Nation Day, will serve as the Co-Pilot of the game.

PLAYER INTRO TUNNEL: Fifty season-ticket holders will form the intro tunnel during player introductions and 250 members of Jets Rewards will hold Jets logo flags on the field during pregame.

Halftime

TOYOTA SIENNA STORAGE CHALLENGE: Throughout the season, fans competed in the Sienna Storage Challenge game at Toyota’s activation on game days, where participants saw how fast they could pack the Sienna’s cargo area. The competition is now down to the semifinals that will be hosted on the plaza during pregame. At halftime, the finalists will compete for a trip for two to the Big Game in Houston, TX, courtesy of Toyota.

On The Plaza

METLIFE CENTRAL: Make MetLife Central your fan destination on game day at MetLife Stadium and meet Jets Legend quarterback Jay Fiedler from 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

JETS EXPERIENCE: Inside the “Jets Experience,” find out how you size up against current Jets players, study up on your Jets history, and take fun photos with oversized J-E-T-S letters and the logo gloves sculpture. New for this season, fans can pose for pictures on a life-sized trading card backdrop and a life-sized Joe Namath Bobblehead.

GEN JETS KIDS ZONE: A New Year’s Eve Party themed Jets Fest presented by Chase will be between the Verizon and SAP Gates. There will be a DJ, inflatables, a photo booth, a juggler, games and more.

VERIZON: Fans attending the game can visit the Verizon Fan Zone for a chance to upgrade their seats, play the Verizon Game Time virtual reality experience, watch NFL Mobile, enjoy complimentary phone charging and more.

SAP: Listen live inside the SAP gate from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. as SNY’s Jeané Coakley and Jets Legend defensive lineman Scott Mersereau discuss the 2016 New York Jets.

BUD LIGHT: Enjoy $5 Bud Lights, music and meet the Jets Flight Crew and Jets Legend Bruce Harper in the Bud Light Beer Garden between SAP and Bud Light gates.

ESPN RADIO: ESPN NY 98.7 FM with Greg Buttle and Don La Greca will broadcast live from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on the MetLife Stage. Jets Legend Scott Mersereau will join the broadcast at 11:30 a.m.

Final Info

JETS REWARDS: Jets Season Ticket Holders should be sure to keep Jets Rewards Card(s) after the season. Your Rewards Card(s) will give you access to offseason events, as well as 2017 Jets home games.

MERCHANDISE: All headwear will be 20% off. Jets Rewards members will receive 30% off jerseys at the Flagship Store at MetLife Stadium.

