Arizona Cardinals: 5 games to look forward to in 2017

The Arizona Cardinals complete schedule for 2017 has yet to be released. What we can get excited about is that we know who is coming to Arizona and where the Cardinals are going. The 2017 opponents are talented football teams, five having gone to the playoffs in 2016, while three made it to the divisional round. In 2017 the Cardinals are looking to rebound from 2016, and there is no one on their schedule that they can’t beat.

The Cardinals get the NFC East, where they face red hot teams like the Giants and Cowboys. Also, they face teams that were producing like the Titans, Redskins, Buccaneers and Lions. They will get to face some defensive minded teams such as the Texans, Eagles and Jaguars. Bruce Arians will go back to Indianapolis, too, where he proved he can be a head coach, and the Cardinals will travel to London for the first time.

There is a lot to look forward to with the games that will be played in 2017, but which ones will be the best? . Each game has the chance to produce big plays and emotion. Once the dates are released, these games could have an even bigger impact. With the 16 opponents that the cardinals will face here is five that standout the most.

5. At Indianapolis

Bruce Arians will be returning to Indianapolis for the first time since he was the interim head coach for the Colts and won coach of the year in 2012

This game will be something to look forward too, especially if its near the end of the season with playoff implications. Indianapolis holds a special place in Arians heart. In 2012, he was named the interim head coach after Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with Cancer. He led the Colts to a 9-3 record and was named the 2012 NFL coach of the year.

This game will feature a lot of emotion, and Arians will definitely want to win this one badly. The last time the Cardinals played the Colts was in Arizona in 2013. The Cardinals won in a blowout 40-11. Arizona last traveled to Indianapolis in 2006 when the Colts still played in the RCA Dome. They lost that one 17-13.

Expect this game, no matter when its played, to be a good one. If this game is played with playoff implications it would be one to remember.

Prediction: 24-17 Cardinals

4. At Los Angeles (London, England)

The Arizona Cardinals travel to London to take on the Rams, their first game out of the U.S. since playing in Mexico in 2005

The Cardinals travel to London, England to battle the Rams. Usually, if this game was being played at the Rams normal home site, the game wouldn’t be that interesting. With this match up being played in London, the Cardinals and Rams will be looking to put on a show for their international fans, which could be a good or bad thing when it comes to executing the game plan.

Expect this game to be all defense. This will feature two divisional rivals going at it, and both teams will be looking to show the fans in London who the better team is.

The last time the Cardinals played the Rams, they sacked Jared Goff seven times, and made the Rams look silly in their home finale with a 44-6 victory. You won’t want to miss this one, it will be a dog fight.

Prediction: 17-14 Cardinals

3. Vs New York Giants

Facing one of the hottest teams coming out of 2016, plus the match-up of Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Peterson, makes this game a must watch

This is the first game that I can see being put in prime time. It is a game that screams big plays and drama, and the biggest story line will be the Beckham vs. Peterson match up. Both teams ended their 2016 seasons flourishing on the defensive side of the ball. The team that wins this game will do it defensively, likely on a final possession.

The last time the Cardinals played the Giants was in 2014, in a 25-14 Cardinals win. The last time the Giants played in Arizona was 2011. That was a close game won by New York.

This will be the first time the Cardinals will play the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. which will be an amazing match up to watch with Patrick Peterson. The Giant also have added key defensive play makers such as Olivier Vernon, and Janoris Jenkins.

Circle this one on your calenders, it will be one to remember.

Prediction: 21-17 Cardinals

2. Vs Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals get their chance to play one of the hottest teams in the NFL

In 2016 the Cowboys emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL. They earned the #1 seed and a first round bye in the playoffs, but ended up losing to Aaron Rodgers and Co. The biggest keys to the Cowboys success were rookie sensations Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott. Now the Cardinals get their chance at the Boys, and its going to be a huge battle.

The Cardinals and Cowboys have produced some memorable games in the past. Of the last 4 games they have played each other in, 2 have gone to overtime. The Cowboys haven’t beaten Arizona since 2006.

A big match up in this game will be the Cardinals pass rush against a top offensive line, and the NFL’s leading rusher. Add in the Peterson on Dez Bryant matchup and it makes this a must watch.

Prediction: 31-24 Cardinals

1. Vs Seattle / At Seattle

Nothing produces more drama, tension ,and big plays than an Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks game

Where do you even start here? In 2016, the Cardinals and Seahawks put on two amazing shows when they went against each other. A 6-6 tie after 2 missed chip shot field goals definted one game, a controversial call on a Bobby Wagner leap on a blocked field goal defined another. Chandler Catanzaro redeemed himself in Seattle with a game winning 43 yard field goal in a 34-31 classic. Who knows what the two teams will give us in 2017 with the chip on their shoulders.

The most exciting thing about these games is the fact they can go either way. You can get a 10-7 defensive struggle, or a 44-35 shootout. Its always a great football game.

This is number one on the list because both teams are going to want to destroy each other after that 6-6 tie and game winner in Seattle. The defensive battles, big plays, and unpredictable endings always make these games a must watch. Circle both of these games on your calendar.

Prediction: 20-17 (OT) Cardinals Vs Seattle / 21-24 Seahawks @Seattle

