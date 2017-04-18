AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Linebacker A.J. Hawk will retire with the Green Bay Packers.

The 2006 draft pick out of Ohio State ranks first in franchise history with 1,118 career tackles. Hawk played in 142 of a possible 144 regular-season games with Green Bay, appearing in all 16 contests in eight of his nine seasons with the Packers. He played one season with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy says Hawk’s ”leadership and toughness were instrumental” in the team’s success.

