A Year in Review: Reggie Nelson

A review of the 2016 season of Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson.

Last offseason, Reggie McKenzie faced an incredible dilemma in deciding what to do with the defensive backfield. The Oakland Raiders had needs all across the secondary, and one of the things McKenzie did as sign former Cincinnati Bengals safety Reggie Nelson.

Nelson was a second-team All-Pro in 2015, tying for the league lead in interceptions, which led to his first career Pro Bowl nod. For his efforts in 2016 — his first with the Raiders — he will be making a return trip.

After Charles Woodson’s retirement left a huge void in the secondary, McKenzie was forced to replace a loss in veteran leadership and coverage ability. Fortunately for the team, Nelson quickly established himself in training camp as a leader of a young defense. Nelson helped mentor first-round draft choice Karl Joseph, who will be a cornerstone in the coming years.

Considering the overhaul the Raiders in the secondary over the offseason, it would take some time for the unit to gel. But Nelson more than held his own. He continued his knack for interception, as he ended with five picks on the year, and he also had two fumble recoveries. To go along with that, Nelson contributed 50 tackles.

In a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, Nelson had one of his best moments of the season. With the game on the line, Nelson delivered a bit hit to force an incompletion, clinching the win for the Silver and Black.

Reggie Nelson delivered a hit stick, breaks up the pass to win the game. #Raiders https://t.co/PCDJoLZxLZ — Nick Hjeltness (@NickHjeltness) October 2, 2016

However, Nelson’s season was not without blemishes. As a team, the coverage often lapsed, whih led to a 24th league ranking against the pass. Nelson was often burned by opposing receivers, and it looked like father time was catching up to the 33-year old safety.

But all in all, it was a quality season for Nelson. So despite the questions and concerns of his age and his speed dropping off, this seems like another quality free agent signing by McKenzie. Heading into next season, I would definitely expect to see Nelson back in Silver and Black. He’ll continue to be an important leader and voice for the defense, which will be once again be under the microscope.

This article originally appeared on