49ers willingness to wait pays off

Unlike the other NFL teams with vacancies this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers were willing to wait as long as it took to get the head coach they desired. In apparently landing arguably the hottest name in the coaching market, the 49ers patience appears to have paid off.

The San Francisco 49ers have appeared to land their next head coach. News broke this past week that the 49ers had decided on Kyle Shanahan — and that Shanahan was all but certain to take the next step in his career and become an NFL head coach.

Yet the 49ers cannot hire Shanahan, currently the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, until the Falcons season comes to a close. That could be Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Then again, it could be after the Super Bowl.

The 49ers would likely prefer the former, but they have already decided to wait, and wait they will, it seems.

This is a good thing for San Francisco. After two dismal years under Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, Jed York and the 49ers need to make the right decisions to put this franchise back on track. If that means waiting, so be it.

Arguably the top two candidates available for head coaching jobs this offseason were Shanahan and Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots. McDaniels pulled his name from consideration for the 49ers job.

As has been widely reported, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has already announced to the Falcons coaching staff that Shanahan will take over in San Francisco whenever their season comes to a close.

