2017 Will be a make-or-break season for Leodis McKelvin

Leodis McKelvin better show the NFL something in 2017, or this could be his curtain call.

How many of you knew the average career of an NFL player was less than six years? To add some perspective, most players will sign a four-year deal when entering the league. For many, that’s all the time they’ll get. Some get less. Others will excel enough to garner an extension or get a decent deal in free agency, but for the most part, they too will see their careers fizzle out. That brings us to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

The contract:

2017 will be the second year of a two-year deal the veteran signed this past off-season. He came into the league with high expectations as he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 11th overall pick in 2008. His best season came under the tutelage of former Bills and current Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Many thought their reunion in Philadelphia would create a big year for both. As it turns out, the verdict on the decision to add McKelvin will have to wait one more year. Next season he’ll be playing for a contract extension with Philly or using the entire 2017 season as an audition to play for another team.

He’s surpassed the expectations of the average NFL athlete. His next season will be his tenth. The excitement he gave Eagles fans heading into the 2016 season has now been replaced with worry. McKelvin was part of a secondary that seemed lost at times.

There were moments when they seemed to have it all together. Then, just as quickly as you could say “pass interference”, they were flagged with one. To be honest, as a fan you just had these tense moments during the course of every game. It felt like the secondary was bound to be caught out of position or they’d be beaten by a deep pass, and in every single game, it happened at least once or twice.

His most memorable play in 2016 (where he failed to make one):

McKelvin was no stranger to being the scapegoat for said occurrences. No one will soon forget seeing him being beaten on a deep pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to former Eagle DeSean Jackson.

Who knows? Maybe it wasn’t his fault. Based on what we’ve seen it doesn’t appear that he had a lot of competition in practice from the Eagles receiving core. Either way, we’re aware of one thing. This Eagles team wants to win. McKelvin may need to notice that if he hasn’t picked up on it already. Once that sinks in, he needs to decide if he wants to be a part of that and play like it for an entire season. If he doesn’t, he may not get another chance.

This article originally appeared on