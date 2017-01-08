2017 NFL Draft scouting report: Malik Hooker
It is officially NFL Draft season, and until the commissioner walks up to the podium (and for a few weeks after that) there will be plenty of people wanting to discuss the draft and the prospects that come out of it.
The Tennessee Titans have plenty of picks this year, including two first round picks and two third round picks, both of which should be the foundation of progress from a 9-7 team to a playoff team.
I have been covering the draft for the better part of a decade, and while that doesn’t make me the most experienced analyst on the internet I do like to think I know what I am talking about.
- The Top Ten 2016 NFL Draft Classes NFL Mocks
- 2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big Names Tennessee Titans Could Target NFL Spin Zone
- Tennessee Daily Briefing: Predators Extend Matt Irwin Tenn Truth
- Tennessee Daily Briefing: Lady Vols Take Down Vanderbilt Tenn Truth
- 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans Load up With the First Pick
- NFL Draft 2017: projecting the top 5 picks FanSided
A staple of the NFL Draft is the scouting report, which (for me) gives an outline of five things:
1. What the player does well.
2. What the player doesn’t do well.
3. A summary of what the player does consistently in a paragraph or two.
4. What role I believe that player will have in the NFL.
5. Where that player should be valued.
These are my thoughts and you may disagree, I do my best to ignore the hype around players and have my thoughts in a vacuum so it may look completely different than someone else’s scouting report on a player.
That’s enough preamble, let’s get to my scouting report.
Malik Hooker
Safety, Ohio State
6’2, 205 lb.
Games Watched: Bowling Green, Penn State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Clemson
Pros
-Has as good a range as I have seen from a safety prospect.
-Top-end hands and makes plays on the ball when it is in the air.
-Has the speed to click and close to make tackles in the run game despite his depth.
-Underrated as a tackler, stays low and attacks the knees of the ball carrier.
-Plays some man coverage against trips formations, but can also play centerfield as a single high safety as well as anyone.
-Praised as a team leader.
NFL Mocks 6h
The Top Ten 2016 NFL Draft Classes
More headlines around FanSided:
8h – 2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Big Names Tennessee Titans Could Target1 d – 2017 NFL Draft scouting report: Mike Williams1 d – Tennessee Titans: End of Week Notes/Links2d – 2017 NFL Draft scouting report: Jourdan Lewis2d – 2016 Season In Review: 5 Biggest Things We Learned
Cons
-Only has one year of production, but that is likely because he is a RS Sophomore.
-Gets caught guessing at times when teams run misdirection, which can lead to some big plays if he gets taken advantage of.
Summary
-I don’t have a lot of negative things to say about Malik Hooker. He reminds me a lot a playmaker like Jarius Byrd, except he is a better run defender who is a sound tackler. He can do everything that a great safety can do, including take the ball away, which allows the cornerbacks to play very aggressively because they know that he will be right behind them.
He probably isn’t best used as a blitzer, but he can do some of that too if you need someone to play closer to the LOS and stop a TE. The only thing keeping him from being talked about as a premier player in this draft is his position. If anyone played left tackle as well as Hooker played safety they would be a top-5 pick.
More from Titan Sized
What is he?
He is a starting free safety in the NFL from day one no matter what you ask your safeties to do. At worst, he is your 5th DB who plays as a rotational player and who can play anywhere.
Grade: Top 10 player