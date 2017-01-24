Watch Dion Waiters strut after hitting a game-winning 3 over the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors had to feel pretty confident heading into Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. The Warriors came into the game winners of 11 of 12 and were facing a Heat team that has lost at least three in a row on four separate stretches this season.

Then Dion Waiters spoiled whatever plans the Warriors had in mind, putting the finishing touches on the Heat’s 105-102 win with a game-winning three with 0.6 seconds left.

Waiters savored the moment, standing in place after knocking down the clinching shot with his arms folded.

From Wade County to Waiters County? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/niuRKXb1LJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2017

Waiters finished with 33 points for the second consecutive game. He hit 13 of 20 from the field and 6 of 8 from deep against Golden State, which suffered its first loss since its overtime defeat to the Grizzlies earlier this month.

Waiters had no doubt that final shot was going in.

“It felt good once I picked it up,” Waiters said after the game.

The Heat needed Waiters’ heroics after squandering a 10-point lead in the final four minutes against the Warriors, who were looking for their eighth consecutive win.

Kevin Durant had 27 points while Stephen Curry finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Golden State, which falls to 38-7.