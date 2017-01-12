Portland Trail Blazers Trade Idea: AJ Hammons To The Rescue

As we get Closer to the Trade Deadline, The Blazers Should take a look at a Relatively Unknown Big Man in Dallas

There has been a lot of trade talk. in the last couple weeks all around the NBA. Some big-name players with big contracts, such as DeMarcus Cousins, Paul Millsap, and now according to ESPN, Tyson Chandler, have been said to be players the Portland Trail Blazers should go after to fix their rim protection problems.

To acquire any of these players the Blazers will most likely have to give up one of their young players they re- signed this off season. Neil Olshey and Paul Allen have invested a lot into this team and I doubt they want break it up so early into the season.

And they don’t have to.

The Dallas Mavericks are 11-26 this season and are tied for the worst record in the western conference. Tucked away on their bench is a 7ft, 260 pound ,2nd round draft pick out of Purdue: A.J Hammons.

Per Sports reference, in his senior year at Purdue, Hammons averaged 15 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 2.5 BPG. He was first team all-conference, and was named the BIG Ten defensive player of the year. Per PurdueSports.com, Hammons was 1-of-4 players in the country to rank in college basketball’s top 25 in both blocked shots and field goal percentage.

After declaring for NBA draft, Hammons was not considered an impact player. Teams have had a trend of drafting young players, developing their raw skills and turning them into the kind of player that could help their teams win. At Purdue, he showed that he could score from anywhere and be an effective rim protector. So he wasn’t a lottery, but he still was the 46th pick in the draft

Since he was older (24 when drafted), scouts said it would be harder to develop him more than he already is. They essentially felt he wouldn’t be able to expand his game any more than he already has.

What is Hammons Worth if the Blazers Decide to Trade?

So far with Dallas this year, he has only appeared in 17 games. He is averaging 1.4 PPG,1.2 RPG, and only plays about 4.5 minutes when he gets to play. In the final minutes of a recent blowout loss to the Warriors, he scored 9 points and three rebounds in just six minutes of action.

Hammons just may need more exposure, and a team like the Portland Trail Blazers has minutes ready to give to the big man. Per 36 minutes, he’s averaging very positive numbers: 11.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG and 2.8 BPG.

At 7ft, 260 pounds, A.J would be just behind Meyers Leonard for biggest guy on the team.

The Blazers wouldn’t have to fork out a lot to get Hammons. Maybe just some cash and someone at the end of the bench that could help Dallas score more. He has the potential to be a key bench contributor behind Mason Plumlee. He’d earn minutes because of his size, defense and interior scoring ability.

If Hammons worked out in Portland, Plumlee’s value in free agency could dwindle, making his price tag a little bit more affordable then it might be. However, it could also give teams an incentive to offer trades for our center, and the Blazers would have a nice safety net in Hammons if they decided to pull the trigger.

The Blazers also have a very good developmental staff, so Hammons could blossom into a great player similarly to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who both were four year college players as well.

Hammons Would Fit as a Great Role-Player

The players that need touches for Portland are Lillard, McCollum, Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe and Maurice Harkless.

Hammons on the other hand wouldn’t need the ball. He could focus on rim protecting, running in transition, and rebounding. All things we need immediately. Because when the jump shots aren’t falling, we would have a post presence on offense that could get that needed bucket.

Hammons has such a big body, he could be a great roll guy in the pick and roll. He moves around well for a seven-footer and has the ability to shoot which could keep defenders honest.

Adding that big guy on the defensive side would give the Blazers a much-needed enforcer at the rim. Too many games see players drive past our perimeter defense and have open lanes to the basket. We need a rim protector to make them think twice about going into the paint. Hammons has that potential.

Instead of going after a high priced big man at the risk of losing some young talent. The Blazers should give the 24-year-old rookie from Purdue a shot to show what he can do.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com, and basketball reference.

