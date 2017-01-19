New York Knicks: Derrick Rose Hopes Boston Win Will Spark Turnaround

The New York Knicks secured a shocking upset of the Boston Celtics on Jan. 18. Derrick Rose hopes that the win over Boston will spark a turnaround.

The New York Knicks shocked the NBA on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a 117-106 victory over the Boston Celtics. In a clash between two teams on different trajectories, the franchise that was struggling secured the win away from home.

The Knicks have temporarily stopped the bleeding by defeating the Celtics, but they haven’t yet cauterized the wound.

Boston entered the clash with New York at 26-15, 13-6 at home, and 13-3 over its past 16 games. With the Celtics looking as strong as any team in the NBA, Derrick Rose led a balanced offensive attack to help the Knicks secure a rare road win.

During a post-game interview with Rebecca Haarlow of MSG Network, Rose hopes that the win over Boston will spark something within the Knicks.

“We’ll take anything right now. I told you, we was in a slump a little bit. We’ll take anything. Hopefully this can spark something in us and we’ll be going out there and win consistent games. We’ll take it one game at a time, one shootaround at a time, and see where it go from there.”

New York will have an opportunity to put that theory to the test just one day after defeating the Celtics.

Prior to the win over Boston, New York had lost 11 of its past 13 games, as well as nine of its past 10 on the road. It not only put a temporary end to that cold stretch, but it defeated one of the best teams in the NBA to do it.

If any result was going to galvanize the Knicks, it was going to be a road win over a borderline elite team that happens to be a division rival.

The manner in which the Knicks won may be even more significant than the win itself.

Rose went off for 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals. He was one of six players who scored at least 10 points, which doesn’t include Courtney Lee’s near triple-double and Marshall Plumlee’s powerful performance.

On a night where Carmelo Anthony shot just 5-of-14 from the field, the likes of Willy Hernangomez and Mindaugas Kuzminskas stepped up to help New York defeat a Top 10 team.

The question is: will the success last?

