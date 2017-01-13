Mexico City fan tries to hold T.J. Warren for selfie (Video)

When T.J. Warren of the Phoenix Suns fell into the stands in a regular season Mexico City game, two fans tried to grab him for a quick selfie.

With the Phoenix Suns heading to Mexico City for two regular season games down south of the border, NBA fans in Mexico were excited to get their dose of professional basketball.

So excited, in fact, that a couple of courtside fans tried to make the most of a photo opportunity when T.J. Warren fell into the front row of photographers after committing a foul against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night.

With the Suns and Mavs tied at 53 late in the second quarter, Dallas point guard Deron Williams laid the ball in past Warren and drew a foul in the process.

Warren tripped over the falling Williams and crashed to the floor on the baseline, but a couple of fans in the front row tried to hold on to the third-year forward and snap the ever-coveted selfie:

Warren angrily brushed them off to return to the court, either because he didn’t like being held when he was trying to get up, because he was upset about giving up the potential three-point play, or some combination of both.

You’ve gotta love the Mexico City fans for trying to soak in every moment, but that was probably the wrong moment to try and savor, especially in a somewhat aggressive and unwanted way.

The game against the Mavericks was the first of two regular season games to be played in Mexico City. The Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs Saturday in Mexico City Arena as well.

In his third season, Warren is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shooting 45 percent from the field. His Suns entered the night at 12-26, while the Mavericks were 11-27 — making Thursday night’s matchup a potentially pivotal battle between two unintentional tankers that might have ramifications when the NBA Draft Lottery rolls around a few months from now.

This article originally appeared on