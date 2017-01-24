Joakim Noah attempts epically horrid free throw during game vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks are … well, how do I put this politely? Struggling. Losers of seven of their past 10 games, several of which in dramatic, devastating fashion — the Knicks could certainly use a big performance from their big offseason signing: Joakim Noah.

On Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks’ new $72 million man attempted to add points to the scoreboard at the free-throw line. It did not go well.

The ball wasn’t even half way to the rim before…

Does this look like the face of an NBA player shooting 42.9 percent from the free-throw line?

Why yes, yes it does.