Joakim Noah attempts epically horrid free throw during game vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks are … well, how do I put this politely? Struggling. Losers of seven of their past 10 games, several of which in dramatic, devastating fashion — the Knicks could certainly use a big performance from their big offseason signing: Joakim Noah.
On Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks’ new $72 million man attempted to add points to the scoreboard at the free-throw line. It did not go well.
Just….wow. 😬 pic.twitter.com/BdGNKN0kNF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2017
The ball wasn’t even half way to the rim before…
Does this look like the face of an NBA player shooting 42.9 percent from the free-throw line?
Why yes, yes it does.