Caris LeVert’s ridiculous crossover leaves Wayne Ellington sprawled out on the court

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Miami Heat in a battle of Eastern Conference bottom-feeders.

However, don’t let the teams’ poor records distract you from the fireworks that occurred on the court toward the end of the third quarter. Nets rookie guard Caris LeVert pulled off one of the craziest crossovers on Miami’s Wayne Ellington, who was left sprawled out on the court:

Yea…Wayne Ellington gotta retire after this… pic.twitter.com/Rf6sW5pJE4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2017

“I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!”

No word if a missing person’s report has been filed by the Miami Heat for their shooting guard who went flying off the screen, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.