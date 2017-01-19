Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Bench Leads in Win Over POR, Get Kemba to the ASG

Buzz City Beat is your one stop for daily articles from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and their players.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off of a home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers as they snapped their five-game losing streak. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at Roy Hibbert leading the Hornets’ bench unit in win, getting Kemba Walker to the All-Star Game, and Charlotte needs to make changes if they want to be a threat in the postseason.

“For a guy who didn’t even play in the previous game Monday against the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets reserve center Roy Hibbert sure had a night. Hibbert scored a season-high 16 points and even an attempted lob pass fell through the rim, as the Hornets broke a five-game losing streak with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Spectrum Center.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

Not only did Hibbert have his best game of the season for the Hornets but the second unit outscored Portland’s bench 44-22. Roy has struggled for much of the year but maybe his surprising performance is a sign of better things to come for the nine-year NBA veteran. Charlotte’s bench has been up and down this season but if they can play like they did against the Blazers on a nightly basis, it will bode well for the team as a whole.

“Kemba Walker has absolutely carried the team on his back at times over the past several months. He’s become one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players and is a capable defender. His hard work and outstanding play deserve to be recognized. Get this man to the All-Star game.” (HashtagBasketball.com)

Kemba deserves to be an all-star just based on what he has done for the Hornets so far this season. Walker is the team’s best player and without him, Charlotte likely doesn’t have half of the wins that they do at this point. His stellar play needs to be recognized but with so many great guards in the Eastern Conference, it is still going to be tough for him to get in.

“To improve, they have to play better defense, especially in the fourth quarter. Coach Steve Clifford often talks about toughness and defense, and late in the game, both qualities come undone. Also, the Hornets need another scorer. When a game is close, when they absolutely require a basket, they go to Kemba Walker. The other players merely take turns joining him, and some nights nobody volunteers.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

I mentioned earlier that the Charlotte Hornets were in need of something different to turn things around but I was referring to outside help like a trade or free agent signing. It is true. Somehow this team needs to make a change to be better and compete in the postseason. They don’t want to simply just make the playoffs, they have hopes of advancing past the first round but something needs to be different for that to happen.

