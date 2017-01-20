3 highlights for Clippers in loss to Timberwolves

Three highlights to take away from the Clippers’ heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers had the game in the bag, then it spilled all over them at the end of regulation.

At some point between the third and fourth quarter Lob City had a lead of around 10 plus points. Unfortunately they ended up losing by three points.

They allowed their opponent to come back and eventually win the game. Los Angeles had this game and their defense just failed on them in the end.

The Clippers were playing great basketball looking impressive without stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

This loss proves two things, one the Clippers need them and two Lob City can find ways to win without them. On the bright side there are 3 highlights to take from this loss.

Los Angeles can compete with anyone despite injuries

Lob City learned they can play without all of their “Big 3” on the court.

They should have won this game, instead they lost by allowing their opponent to make shots when it counted the most.

For the Clippers, there were four starters in double figures.

Postgame Sound ???? | "When you have so many key guys out, you only have so small a margin…& we were outside that margin." –@AustinRivers25 pic.twitter.com/bn4JqJBoCI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 20, 2017

Redick had 9 points, just shy of double digits.

These stats look like winning stats, yet the statistic that shows a reason why they lost is because Deandre Jordan couldn’t make all his free throws.

Before this game without Griffin, they won 6 straight games. All of their big 3 make an impact whether they are playing or sitting out a game and this game proved a point.

DeAndre Jordan remained effective, dropping double-double

Jordan came in clutch in the loss, recording 29 points and 16 rebounds. Also, he had 2 assists and 2 blocks.

His presence in the paint makes a difference. Jordan forces his opponents driving to the rim to attempt shots they normally wouldn’t or pass the ball.

When opponents drive at him to attempt jump shots he makes them alter their release.

????: 29p/16r/2a/2b DJ set a career high in points last night, tying the highest scoring effort by a Clipper this season. #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/ER5vJiK0o5 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 20, 2017

Altering their release leads to a lower percentage of made shot attempts.

On the offensive end of the floor he sets high screens which leads to multiple lob slam dunks by him.

He is a tremendous player at crashing the glass earning him many rebounds and points.

Austin Rivers can hold his own

Austin Rivers is the perfect backup for when Chris Paul is injured. He seems to play at a higher level as a starter than when he is coming off the bench.

Rivers always plays with passion but seems to turn into a different player, a leader to lead his team to a possible victory with his competitiveness drive.

For example, in Thursday night’s loss he recorded 20 points with 2 assists and was near excellent from the charity stripe.

There were rumors swirling around, that Los Angeles needed a point guard while veteran Paul is out with his finger injury.

Rivers’ performance proved that Lob City does not need to sign or trade for a point guard while Paul is out.

Closing Thoughts

Lob City realized in their loss that they can compete with any team in the league without their big three playing together.

Different players had big performances to give Lob City a chance for victory.

Secondly, Jordan proved he is able to be an offensive leader when the team needs him. He did this by being consistently posting another double-double.

Lastly, instead of looking for another point guard the organization needs to look at the players on the team.

Austin Rivers is the correct backup for Chris Paul, therefore there is no need to search for a point guard while Paul is injured.

This article originally appeared on