MLB: 30 Players That Need to Stay Healthy

Every team has that one player that without them, they would absolutely fall apart. In MLB, injuries are going to happen each year.

We have seen it time and time again, (insert name) goes down and along with them so do the chances of a post season. The health of a player is a key concern, every year, for every team. As fans, we need to understand that a players health should always be held in a higher regard than the game itself. At the end of the day, these athletes are fathers and brothers, individuals that are far more important than us watching a game for pure entertainment.

Now that we have finished with the disclaimer, we can dive into the meat of the content. Each team has that one player that they need for success. Whether it be a leader on the field, in the clubhouse, or in the stats column. Without that player, they may not have the opportunity of making the post season. If you’re the Padres, where post season isn’t a likelihood, then it may be the difference of finishing 4th or 5th in your division.

It happens every season, whether it be in regular season or spring training. This year we have seen additional injuries occur because of the WBC and many critics of the tournament have cited this as a reason why Major League Baseball players should not be allowed to participate. We will take a look at all 30 teams and identify those players that need to stay healthy for the 2017 season.

Aaron Sanchez

Of course we could say that Josh Donaldson going down with an injury would be a blow to the Blue Jays. But, let’s think outside of the box for a moment. Without Sanchez, the Jays are in serious trouble. While their rotation is pretty solid with the likes of Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada, and Francisco Liriano. It cannot be denied how much Sanchez means to this rotation and this team.

Last season, when Sanchez pitched a complete five innings, the Jays lost one game. One game was all that could be taken from Sanchez, proving, if you do not knock him out of the game early, you are more than likely going to lose. Over the course of 192 innings, Sanchez pitched to a 3.00 ERA and a 15-2 season. That’s pretty phenomenal.

The real problem comes down to, can his arm take the workload? In 2014 Sanchez pitched 33 innings and saw that nearly triple in 2015 to a total of 92.1 IP. 2016, however, saw that number double up to a whopping 192 IP. That’s a rather quick ramp up of innings for someone who has been working out of the bullpen periodically.

We will have to see what the season holds, but moving to that large of a workload so quickly may be something to watch.

Mookie Betts

There is no sense in writing in any of the Red Sox pitchers here. Up and down their starting rotation they are strong enough to carry any team to a win. When you have a Cy Young Award caliber starter in each of your top 3 starting spots, you aren’t too bad off.

The Red Sox have a great all around team and their chances of dominating the AL East seem to be on the rise. In order for the Sox to have a chance though, they will need a great year out of this man. Last year Betts was able to slash his way to .318/.363/.534 and was second on the team in home runs. Who was Betts second to you ask? Only the future hall of famer David Ortiz. Losing the offensive production of Ortiz is huge for the Red Sox going into 2017. But, if Betts can craft another amazing season like last year, he can keep them in the race for the East.

While the Sox do have some depth in the outfield, especially with the arrival of Andrew Benintendi, but I do not think that anyone wants to test that depth quite yet. I mean, if it really comes down to it, I guess the Sox could always just move Hanley Ramirez out there right?

Betts has had some injury woes in the past with his knee and calf. We saw him miss some time last season for both of these injuries. Could this all be brewing resulting in a disastrous year for the young star? I, along with many Red Sox fans, certainly hope not, but that may be a weak spot for Betts moving forward.

Manny Machado

Pitching is already an issue without injuries being mentioned. The Orioles will be starting the season a man down with Chris Tillman being injured to start the season. Losing Tillman for a bit, as the O’s ace, is enough to slow any progress the team could have hoped for. But, what if the O’s lost Machado…. Again. Remember in 2013 when Machado tore his medial patellofemoral ligament?

Being that Machado has had an injury like this before, Orioles fans should keep an eye on him moving forward. Machado is arguably the best player on a very good Orioles roster. What about Adam Jones or Chris Davis though? The Orioles have enough outfield and first base depth to overcome an injury to these two. However, if Machado goes down, who will replace him? Ryan Flaherty?

Flaherty has seen Major League action periodically since 2012 and has played literally every position aside from catcher. Yes, Flaherty has even pitched, it was not an All-Star outing. Flaherty’s value is that of a utility player to come in periodically and provide some relief, he is not a starter or a permanent replacement.

Another option would be the hard hitting Pedro Alvarez. Well, more like when he makes contact hard hitting. Alvarez has struck out over 100 times ever year but two times of his seven year career. Those times that he did not strike out over 100 times (2011 and 2016), he still struck out in one third of his at bats. To counter that, Alvarez has had double digit home run seasons all but once.

Can you really replace Machado’s 37 homers and 96 RBI’s with Flaherty’s 3 HR and 15 RBI’s? I think not. That may be the reality that the Orioles and their fans will face in the event of a another injury to Machado.

Masahiro Tanaka

The Yankees have had to do time without their top of the rotation starter before. After losing Tanaka in 2014 and part of 2015, the Yankees know what it’s like to play without their ace. Tanaka is hands down the club’s best starter posting a 3.07 ERA while racking up 14 wins last season with the Yankees.

However, in the event that Tanaka were to go down again, the Yanks would have to rely on veteran lefty CC Sabathia and the hit or miss Michael Pineda. There is potential for there to be a breakout star if this happened however. Luis Severino was lights out coming out of the pen last year going 3-0 and pitching a dazzling 0.39 ERA. If Severino can find a way to transfer that success into the starting rotation, he may be a fine replacement. If Tanaka goes down, the Yankees will require mediocre performance from their starters that way they can turn it over to their all-star studded bullpen to finish off the game.

Their bullpen consists of some of the best relievers in the game with Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman. While Betances was touchable last year, accumulating a 3.08 ERA, he is still hands down one of the best and most dominant setup men in the Majors. As good as Betances was last year, Chapman was that much better. Traded to the Cubs at the deadline, Chapman rejoins the Yankees for the 2017 season. With him, Chapman brings a staggering 1.55 ERA from 2016. It seems needless to say that if the Yankees take the lead to the 8th, they are more than likely going to come out victorious.

Will Tanaka lead the Yankees to another playoff birth and potential World Series? Probably not, but, he is their best hope.

Chris Archer

Let’s sit down and be honest with each other for just a moment. The Tampa Bay Rays have little to no chance of making the playoffs. However, if this team hopes to even be able to stay afloat in the monstrous AL East, they will need a solid year from Chris Archer. While the Rays to have plenty of depth at pitcher, this man is the Ace of the staff. Not to mention one of the leaders of the club.

While the Rays do have a plethora of options behind Archer, the only one who showed any life last year was Jake Odorizzi. The Rays will be hoping for a bounce back year from both Archer and Alex Cobb and a breakout season from Blake Snell after getting tested in the Majors in 2016.

The ability that Snell has displayed in the Minors, if translated to the Majors, would be quite the spectacle to watch. Combined in 2015, while jumping through three different levels in the Minors, Snell pitched to a 15-4 record and a 1.41 ERA. Snell did not do as well as AAA ball with his first look at Major League bats last year. However, Snell did not pitch terribly while going 6-8 with a 3.54 ERA over 89 innings.

Archer, himself, had a down year in 2016 and we saw just how low the Rays could sink. While Archer has never been plagued with injury, there is always the possibility.

Jason Kipnis

Well…. Kipnis and the Indians made this one pretty easy for me. Jason Kipnis has already been injured and will be out 4-5 weeks. Kipnis will not be opening up the season with the Indians defending their AL crown. Instead, Kipnis will be watching from the DL due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

After batting a phenomenal 2016 season that included a career high in home runs (23) and falling just short of his career high in RBI’s (82), hopes were high leading into the season. Kipnis also managed to bat a nice line of .275/.343/.469. Kipnis may not have been the offensive leader of the team, but, he is a leader none the less.

The true offensive leader for the Indians, Mike Napoli, left in the off season to rejoin the Texas Rangers. Napoli was replaced by another power slugger in Edwin Encarnacion, formerly of the Blue Jays.

Kipnis’ loss at offense may not be as noticed with Encarnacion joining the Tribe in the off season. But, his defense and on field leadership will be noticeably missed. Though the fill in at 2B is still undetermined, it will more than likely be Jose Ramirez at second with Giovanny Urshela playing the hot corner.

Urshela received his first taste of the big leagues back in 2015 and did not put up amazing numbers. Urshela played in 81 games in 2015 and batted to a measly .225/.279/.330 with only 21 RBI’s. After a slightly better, still unspectacular, season in the minors it looks like Urshela will at least be getting some time at the beginning of the season to start.

Will the lack of their valued second baseman be enough to do in the Tribe?

Danny Duffy

While Danny Duffy has traditionally be a reliever throughout his career. Duffy is one of those pitchers that has no problem alternating between the bullpen and the starting rotation. Last year Duffy really made a name for himself pitching for the Royals and going 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA. We have even seen Duffy’s expertise displayed as recently as the WBC.

The Royals already experienced the greatest loss a ball club can face. The tragic loss of Yordano Ventura is sad in all aspects. A talented young pitcher with all of the potential in the world, taken far too soon.

Aside from the Ventura tragedy, the Royals also lost veteran righty Edinson Volquez. Royals fans may not be too upset with that given the poor performance last season. While the team did what they could to try and alleviate some of the pressure from Duffy by adding Jason Hammel, it may not have been enough. Duffy is still the go to guy for the Royals this year and will be the opening day starter.

Unlike other teams we have mentioned with starting pitchers being the go to, the Royals do not have an overly dominant bullpen. While there is still Kelvin Herrera, Joakim Soria, and Luke Hochevar, the Royals lost their star closer, Wade Davis. Failing to retain Davis may be the straw that broke the camel’s back when it comes to this Royals bullpen. Late games will not be the same without the shut-down closer that they had last year.

These just add to Duffy’s value to the Royals. Duffy has not been a serious injury threat in the past, only making two stops on the DL. However, if Duffy were to go down, we may see the Royals descend through the Central.

Miguel Cabrera

This one seems pretty obvious. If you lose a Triple Crown award winner, that is a pretty big deal. This may also be a reality for the Tigers who are not getting any younger. Cabrera has been one of the most dominant hitters of our time and I would venture to say that he will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Excuse me while I take a moment to reminisce of a young “Miggy” taking my Marlins to their second World Series. Now the nightmare sets in of how we sold him to the Tigers in one of the most terribly one sided trades I can remember. Thank you D’Backs for paying WAY too much for Shelby Miller to help ease my mind.

Cabrera is already day-to-day courtesy of a back injury in the WBC. Losing out on Miggy could play huge into the Tigers’ chances of making a playoff run. While there are still options to place in the lineup for Miggy while he continues to heal, they are not a Triple Crown award winner. There is just no way that you can replace Miggy and consider it to be an upgrade, let alone the same quality of player.

Just to get a taste of what exactly the Tigers will be missing out on. Last year Miggy batted .316/.393/.563 while crushing 38 HRs and 108 RBIs. There is just no way to replace that kind of production. Hopefully Cabrera will recover quickly as he is expected to possibly be in the lineup by Opening Day.

Brian Dozier

This is not a matter of making the playoffs, this is a matter of avoiding last place. The only chance the Twins have of not finishing last in the AL Central is riding on the shoulders of Brian Dozier. Let’s be honest though, they are probably going to sell high on him to a team that needs a power hitting second baseman at the trade deadline.

Dozier is the offensive leader of this team without a doubt. He managed to hit 42 bombs last year, which led the Twins. Let’s not forget that Dozier lead the team in literally every major offensive stat except for triples. Dozier was second to only Byron Buxton, who let’s face it, is faster than light. Dozier did all this while playing all but seven games, which is impressive in itself. We cannot forget his .268/.340/.546. Offense was not where it ended last year for Dozier though. While playing in 153 games at second base, he only committed 8 errors. That’s impressive by anyone’s standards.

If Dozier were to go down with injury, or be traded, it would more than likely be Jorge Polanco who would take over at second. Polanco last year batted .282/.332/.429 in 245 ABs in his first real taste of Major League action. The offensive production that would be lost is phenomenal. Polanco hit only 4 HRs and 27 RBIs compared to Dozier’s 42 HRs and 99 RBIs, both career highs for Dozier.

Dozier has only missed a hand full of games on DL time while he was in the Minor Leagues proving how durable he is. Whether it happens because of injury or due to a trade. It is only a matter of time before the Twins will have to find a way to win without Brian Dozier.

Jose Abreu

Abreu is really all of the White Sox offense. Sure there is Todd Frazier smacking 40 homers, but he’s also striking out 163 times. Reminiscent of Adam Dunn‘s homer or bust mentality, there is a lot of offense being missed out on to say that the White Sox are dependent on Frazier.

Though Abreu did not put up the same numbers as Frazier, there is more to the stats. Abreu slashed a beastly .293/.353/.468 last year while belting 25 HR and 100 RBI. Clearly Abreu puts up dominant numbers for the White Sox. After the departure of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, that leaves Abreu as the MVP of this team and the key to their success. By success I mean just slightly less awful than the Twins.

Abreu is coming off of his lowest totals in homers and RBIs and he still had a great season. The talent that Abreu has was really on display his first season in the big leagues back in 2014.

Abreu has only seen the DL once in his short Major League career, but baseball is a mysterious sport.

In the event that Abreu did go down, it would more than likely be Frazier or Tyler Saladino‘s mustache that would take over at first.

While Saladino, and his mustache, put up an admirable .282/.315/.409 last year, that is still a lot of offense to be lost when you consider that he only had 8 RBIs. If the White Sox lose Abreu for any reason this year, they may as well just sell the farm and call it a day. Oh wait.

Jose Altuve

This one seems pretty obvious right? After almost having a 30/30 season and slashing .338/.396/.531 it would seem almost impossible to replace those stats alone. Then you throw in 30 stolen bases an All-Star appearance and 2015 Gold Glove and boom, you have your team’s MVP.

Altuve has made a name for himself with the Astros and has truly proved his importance time and time again. Stature aside, Altuve’s accolades are truly a spectacle. If he continues this road, we will likely see Cooperstown in his future.

While never having suffered serious injury in his big league career, we can only imagine what kind of impact losing Altuve would have on the Astros. Not only would they lose a strong presence on the field, but, in the clubhouse as well.

In the event that Altuve went down for any period of time we can imagine that the replacement would probably be Marwin Gonzalez. Gonzalez spent a considerable time in games last year logging 484 AB but only slashing .254/.293/.401 which is very similar to his career line. While being a solid replacement for Altuve, there could be worse, Gonzalez is by no means Jose Altuve. With the emergence of Alex Bregman, that does provide options for the Astros. With Gonzalez being capable of being the utility man that so many teams desire to have.

Adrian Beltre

While the Texas Rangers have one of the more complete lineups in baseball. Adrian Beltre is the heartbeat of the team. The “Wiley Veteran” is going to be a Hall of Famer, without a doubt. This year we are likely to see Beltre eclipse the 3000 hit mark and if he has a phenomenal season. We may also see him pass 500 home runs (I wouldn’t count on it though).

Beltre last year had a great season finishing second on the team, behind Rougned Odor, with 32 long balls and first on the team with 104 RBIs. Let’s not forget his .300/.358/.521 and, wait for it…. One stolen base. Beltre has been one of the most constant faces of the Rangers since signing as a free agent in 2011.

Stats are not all Beltre brings to the game though. Beltre is a strong locker room presence and one of the more animated players I have seen play the game. Don’t pat him on the head or douse him in Gatorade, you may get your mound raked… Literally.

While his performance in the WBC was lackluster. That does not begin to identify how great he is as a professional baseball player and his value to the team. Last year was Beltre’s first fully healthy season since 2013. He had stints on the DL in 2014 and 2015. Getting a little bit older in age, health will definitely be a concern moving into the 2017 season.

Beltre will probably see a few more rest days this year. Rest days mean we may see a few stand-ins at the hot corner. The main person we may see spend some time in Beltre’s place will be Jurickson Profar. Profar was once a prized prospect in the Ranger’s organization, but seems to have somewhat faded. Last year Profar was only able to amass a .239/.321/.338 line in 272 AB. The other option would be another once renowned prospect in Joey Gallo. Gallo, who has also failed to meet expectations and may be running out of chances to prove himself. Regardless of who would replace Beltre, it will be a noticeable step down from the four time All-Star, five time Gold Glove, and four time Silver Slugger award winner.

Mike Trout

How do you replace the face of baseball? You don’t. Mike Trout, since breaking into the league in 2011 has been one of the most dominating players in the Major Leagues. There is no way to replace a player of that stature.

Last season Trout managed to destroy opposing pitching while slashing .315/.441/.550 in 159 games. Trout also lead the team in swiped bases with 30, tripling what the runner up was able to total. The only bat that he was behind when it came to homers was “The Machine” himself, Albert Pujols.

When it comes to accolades, you name it Trout has done it. MVP, check. All-Star, check. Silver Slugger, check. Rookie of the Year, check. All-Star MVP, check. Hank Aaron Award winner, check. The only things Trout is missing from his resume are a World Series ring and a Gold Glove. Oh wait, and he’s only 25. There are no words that you can use to describe how much Trout means to the Angels.

While Trout has never made his way to the DL, let’s just pretend what would happen if he did. More than likely Cameron Maybin would shift to his natural position in center. Ben Revere would then play in left. Being that Revere would essentially be the replacement player, let’s take a look at him.

Revere has, in the past, been a relatively consistent option for the Twins, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Nationals. Until last year, Revere was not a bad option to turn to either. However, last year Revere only managed a .217/.260/.300 line. All three of which were lows since his debut year in 2010 when he only played in 13 games.

Assuming last year was a fluke, the Angels will have a decent replacement for Trout. However, he is still not Mike Trout.

Robinson Cano

Cano has been one of the backbone players of a rough Seattle Mariners franchise since joining them for the 2014 season. Along with Felix Hernandez and Nelson Cruz, Cano has become the face of the current day franchise. Of course, Cano will never surpass “The Kid” (Ken Griffey Jr. for those who don’t know).

Cano, since leaving the spotlight of the Yankees, has continued to be quite the contributor, numbers wise, since joining the Mariners. Last season was by far his best since moving to the great north-west. Cano slashed his way to .298/.350/.533, 39 HR, and 103 RBIs last season. Those numbers were second only to Cruz.

Cano has also been one of the most consistent players for the Mariners since joining the team, never missing more than 6 games any one season. Cano has the World Series ring to his name, along with Silver Slugger and Gold Gloves. The only thing that he may be missing is an MVP title. Still, not bad qualifications to bring to the table.

While Cano has been healthy during his career, there is always the possibility for that healthy streak to end. Taylor Motter would be the replacement for Cano if that happened. Motter made his debut last year with the Tampa Bay Rays and only played in 33 games for them. He batted only .188/.290/.300 during that very limited time in the big leagues.

Going off of his 2016 stats, Motter does not seem to be a great option. However, they were very limited so there really is no gauge on how successful Motter will be. Although, I think we can all agree, he is not going to outshine Cano.

Sonny Gray

2016 was a rough year for the Oakland Athletics and Sonny Gray. Gray saw many trips to the DL and saw a jump in his ERA from a phenomenal 2015 campaign. 2017 is not starting off any better for Gray. He will be starting the year on the DL with a lat strain and will remain out of the starting rotation until he is able to get over yet another injury hump.

The 2015 All-Star had been one of the most talked about pitchers in the league for quite some time, but the injury bug has clearly hurt that value a bit. With young guns like Jharel Cotton and Sean Manaea coming up, they may give Gray a run for his money and possibly even flush him out of Oakland if they can find the right buyer.

The Gray injury is vital for the A’s as they try to get out of the gutter in the AL West. With a healthy Sonny Gray added to Cotton and Manaea, that is a formidable pitching staff to have to face. Without the healthy Gray, however, the A’s are just a repeat of their 2016 roster that could not muster even 70 wins on the year. We have seen what life is like without Gray, and it is not good.

Bryce Harper

I know, too obvious. The Washington Nationals are synonymous with Bryce Harper and vice versa. The two go together like macaroni and cheese, or like peas and carrots. At least they go together until Harper’s contract expires and he signs a $300 million deal with the Yankees. But, until then, he is the face of the Nationals.

Top to bottom, Harper has won award after award to include an NL MVP in 2015. That alone shows the value that Harper has to this team. Harper has done a few stints on the DL in his career, however, and the possibility is always there that it may be time for another.

If Harper did have to sit out of a few games for any injury, it would likely be Chris Heisey who would fill his shoes for the duration of time out. That seems like a rather terrifying downgrade if you’re a Nationals fan. Heisey in his first year with the Nationals in 2016 saw a rather disappointing .216/.290/.446 with only 17 RBIs in 83 games. That is quite the step down from Harper’s .243/.373/.441 and 86 RBIs in 147 games.

While no one is anticipating Harper missing any time, it would definitely be a downgrade for the Nationals if they had to rely on Heisey for daily services instead of spot appearances moving forward. In order for the Nationals to hold a true shot at winning the NL East, it will require a healthy Bryce Harper.

Noah Syndergaard

The New York Mets have one of the most fearsome starting rotations in all of baseball. At the head of that rotation is Noah Syndergaard. “Thor” has been one of the most dominating pitchers, not only in the Mets rotation, but, in all of baseball. The Mets have had their injury woes with Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, and Matt Harvey in the past. Thor was the only one of the group to not spend time on the DL in 2016.

Along with staying healthy, Thor has been absolutely dominant. Along with a 14-9 record last season and a 2.60 ERA, Thor also made an appearance in his first All-Star game. At merely 24 years of age, Syndergaard has already proven himself to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

If the Mets have any hope of being able to win in the NL East, a lot of it will be dependent on how healthy Thor stays. The Mets are likely to take a wild card spot, but with a healthy Thor, that could be the difference needed If last year was any indicator, it may be obvious that Thor is the Mets version of Obi Wan Kanobi, he’s their only hope.

Giancarlo Stanton

The Miami Marlins have failed to make the post season since 2003 when they won their second World Series title. They have a few seasons where they have been in contention for a playoff-birth. Inevitably there have been injuries that have hindered their chances. Of course, we also cannot forget the loss that the Marlins and all of baseball suffered last year with the death of Jose Fernandez.

The Marlins front office has made a few adjustments to the team in hopes that they may have finally put together a winning formula. Though, the verdict is still out if the changes were for the fans or to make the team look better for potential buyers (also benefits the fans).

The one thing that the Marlins have not had consistently since 2014 is a healthy Stanton. That 2014 is arguably the best season Stanton has had in his career. While knocking a career high 37 home runs, Stanton also was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Hank Aaron award winner. That amazing season, much like his others, was cut short after taking a pitch from Mike Fiers in the face.

The replacement for Stanton may be a familiar name. Ever heard of Ichiro Suzuki? Though Ichiro may have lost a step, he is still an amazing batter. Last season in 143 games Ichiro was able to slash a very respectable .291/.354/.376. Ichiro had plenty of time to play last year with injuries to Stanton and Christian Yelich.

Fresh off of their WBC win, if Stanton and Yelich stay healthy, you can expect big things from this team. Is there a rare Marlins playoff appearance in store for 2017?

Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in a rebuilding process and they know it. However, this is not a team to sleep on. This braves team, for the most part, is very young with up and coming stars like Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte. Not to mention all of the talent that they have been accumulating in their minor league system.

For the Braves to stay in contention for a wild car spot, the Braves will need Freddie Freeman. Last season Freeman led the Braves in long balls (34) and RBIs (91) while slashing .302/.400/.569 and leading the team in all three categories. Aside from an injury riddled 2015, Freeman has been relatively healthy for the Braves and has worked his way to be the face of the franchise.

Chase d’Arnaud would be the stand in for Freeman. D’Arnaud has spent his career in the majors as a back-up or fill in for the Pirates, Phillies, and Braves. Playing only a total of 159 games in his five year professional career, d’Arnaud would be quite the step down for the Braves who are quietly building a very good team.

While the Braves are highly unlikely to go to the World Series, they are still an outside shot for the wild card in my opinion. They have the talent all over the field to do great things. In order to accomplish anything over a 5th place finish though, they will need Freeman to stay healthy.

Maikel Franco

For the Philadelphia Phillies, this year is not much of a race for the playoffs, but more a race to avoid last place. The Phillies, much like the Braves, are in the process of rebuilding their franchise. After enjoying success in the early 2000’s the Phillies slowly started to fall from grace. Young talents like Maikel Franco, Odubel Herrera, Tommy Joseph, and Aaron Nola are now at the forefront of the Phillies franchise.

Franco may be the difference maker when it comes to the Phillies. Last year Franco was tied for the most home runs on the team with 25. Franco only managed to hit .255/.306/.427 in 2016 but was still the RBI leader of the team by quite a large margin.

Franco’s backup would be Andres Blanco. Blanco has primarily been a backup since his debut in 2004. Last year Blanco batted to a .253/.316/.405 line in 90 games. Since entering the league in 2014, Franco has only been on the DL once in 2015. Though, not a likely injury candidate, the Phillies need a healthy season from Franco to avoid a last place finish. We may one day see Franco as the face of the Phillies moving forward as this young team will start 2017 with the hopes of redeeming themselves after a dismal 2016 season.

Anthony Rizzo

The Chicago Cubs have the most complete lineup in Major League Baseball and will be looking to make a repeat of last year’s success. It was difficult to find a player that would have that big of an impact on the champions because of their depth. Anthony Rizzo may be just that guy though.

The Cubbies used to be the loveable losers of the Major Leagues. You didn’t really mind if they won a game because you knew the woes that their fandom had faced. Now, they are one of the most feared teams in the league and are lead by Anthony Rizzo.

Last season Rizzo slashed almost identical to Kris Bryant at .292/.385/.544 and 32 long balls with 109 RBIs. The Rizzo and Bryant combo is one that is hard to match any other combination to in the majors. Since coming up in the majors with the Cubs, not so much with the Padres, Rizzo has become one of the best hitters in the game.

Now the Cubs do have quite a bit of depth, especially in the infield. If it came to it, the Cubs could place Bryant at first while playing Javier Baez or Ben Zobrist at third. All of those players are phenomenal options and could be starters on literally any team in the big leagues.

Yadier Molina

“Yadi” has been the most synonymous name with the St. Louis Cardinals since the departure of Albert Pujols. Molina has been, arguably, the best defensive catcher in the Major Leagues since his debut all the way back in 2004. Yadi is another player that we should enjoy watching while we can, he is truly a once in a lifetime type of player.

Molina has not really “wowed” us with his bat since 2012, but he is still putting up respectable numbers. In 2016 Yadi managed to bat his way to a nice .307/.360/.427. Molina did not lead the team in any major offensive categories such as home runs or RBIs, but he was the team leader in batting average. However, Molina continued his dominance behind the plate as an outstanding defensive catcher while only committing two errors.

More importantly, Molina would be missed for his leadership that he provides not only for the position players, but for the rotation that he catches for. Molina has been the catcher for pitcher Adam Wainwright since his major league debut in 2005. The lessons that Molina can teach the younger arms of the Cardinals, such as Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes are worth way more than the offensive numbers that he puts up each season.

Gerrit Cole

Last year, the Pittsburgh Pirates were bad, not as bad as some of the other contenders in their division, but bad none the less. A lot of their issues last year rested on their pitching. They received a subpar performance from ace Gerrit Cole and the entire rotation last year was right there with him in his struggles.

Cole and the Pirates will look for a bounce back year in 2017, both with the bats and from the mound. Last year Cole pitched to a career worst in wins, losses, and ERA. Cole also saw his BB/9 and K/9 both trend in the wrong direction posting career highs and lows respectively. The issue was not that he wasn’t receiving run support as the Pirates averaged 5 runs per game when Cole was on the mound. However, posting career highs in both BABIP (.349) and OPS (.754) did not help the young righty in the 2016 season.

2016 also saw Cole make multiple trips to the DL leaving the rotation without their ace. However, with Cole out, it did open up opportunities for young guns like Tyler Glasnow, Jameson Taillon, and Chad Kuhl to make their debuts with the Pirates. With the 2017 season underway, it looks as though Cole has continued his struggles from 2016. After one game in the books though, we will have to see how the remainder of the season plays out.

Ryan Braun

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the year losing the home run champ of the National League to free agency, Chris Carter. The Brew Crew also lost, arguably, one of the best catchers in the majors through a trade last year, Jonathan Lucroy. Coming off of these losses, the Brewers are left with a relatively young team that will be looking for a stronger showing than their 2016 campaign.

Milwaukee did find another power replacement for Carter with the addition of Eric Thames. They also think they may have found their catcher of the future in either Andrew Susac or Jett Bandy. The one constant that the Brewers have had though, due in large part to his contract, is Ryan Braun. Braun had a yet another outstanding year for the Brewers. Batting to a line of .305/.365/.538, Braun was truly the lightning rod in this Brewers offense.

The Brewers are no stranger to life without Ryan Braun though. While Braun has stayed relatively healthy since the 2014 season, we would be remiss if we did not mention Braun’s suspension for PED use in 2013. The Brewers had to find a way without Braun then and were able to survive, barely, to a 74-88 record. Milwaukee likely will not be winning the Central…. Or a Wild Card. But, to continue the building process and avoid last place in their Division, they will need a healthy Ryan Braun for 2017.

Joey Votto

This seems pretty obvious. The Cincinnati Reds are clearly in a rebuilding stage and the only aged piece they have left is Joey Votto. Don’t let the age fool you though, there is still plenty of pop left in that bat. While the other veteran pieces of the organization have been traded away, see Brandon Phillips, Votto has remained a constant in the Reds’ organization since his debut in 2007.

Last season Votto had another spectacular season behind the plate and remained one of the most fearsome left handed bats in baseball. Launching 29 home runs and knocking in 97 RBIs, Votto finished behind only Adam Duvall in those categories. Votto also managed to rake a beast-like .326/.434/.550 line for the Reds in 2016.

The Reds have had to go without Votto for extended periods of time only a few times in his career. The most recent was in 2014 when Votto had a strained quad and missed most of the season. Since then the Reds have received a 158 games a year from Votto, with solid production during that time. To replace a player with solid production and an everyday presence would be difficult to do. To do all of that and not finish last, would be darn near impossible to do.

Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers are so incredibly stacked that it made this a difficult task. Many will ask, why not Clayton Kershaw? He’s obviously the MVP of the Dodgers. However, L.A. also has insane depth when it comes to their rotation. With a rotation involving Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Brandon McCarthy, and Hyun-Jin Ryu, not to mention Alex Wood hanging out in the bullpen, you’re pretty set.

That leaves us with Corey Seager. Seager is possibly one of the best short stops in all of baseball. Not only because of his agility but, have you seen what he can do with a bat? The kid crushed 26 homers and cruised to a cool .308/.365/.512 line in his first full season of play. Let’s not forget that Seager was also NL Rookie of the Year, an All-Star, and a Silver Slugger. Oh, and he’s only 22. Seager has so much promise in his future as a player and leader.

Backing up Seager is Enrique Hernandez. Last season Hernandez only managed a .190/.283/.324 line with 7 long balls and 18 RBIs in 109 games with the Dodgers. Not quite the output that you want from a position player.

With a healthy Seager and behind the power of this Dodgers’ lineup, it seems pretty obvious that they will be the winners of the NL West.

Buster Posey

The San Francisco Giants, much like the Dodgers, have far too deep of a starting rotation to mention any of them. Yes, including gas thrower Madison Bumgarner. Although, Bumgarner is quite the beast from the batting aspect as well. We witnessed that on opening day with his two long balls. But, there is too much depth in the starting rotation of the Giants. While Bumgarner would be missed, I believe that the current staff would be able to still sustain winning numbers.

One player that the team would not be able to do without, however, is Buster Posey. Posey has been the on field leader of this team since his rookie season back in 2010 when he was finally able to get some real time behind the plate. As the catcher for the San Francisco Giants, Posey has caught just about every game for the Giants aside from his 2011 season which was cut short after a play at the plate that went terribly wrong against the then Florida Marlins.

Since 2011 though, Posey has not seen any time on the DL. In fact, in order to save his knees and prolong his career at catcher for a bit, the Giants have played Posey at first quite a few times. In order for the Giants to be able to compete with the Dodgers for the NL West crown, they will need a healthy and productive season out of Buster Posey.

Nolan Arenado

Many people have ruled the Colorado Rockies out for the 2016 season. I would not be so quick to brush them aside however. The Rockies have a very good infield. Especially with a healthy Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story. The Rockies major downfall for the 2017 season will be their rotation. The bullpen received a few upgrades in Mike Dunn and Greg Holland, but the win and loss totals will come down to how much offense this team can produce.

Offensive production was Nolan Arenado’s forte in 2016. With hopes of repeating that success mixed in with having the core players of their team back for another season. This could be the year that the Rockies surprise a lot of people. In order for that come back season to come to fruition the Rockies will need a lot of help from their star third baseman.

Last season Arenado crushed his way to a solid .294/.362/.570 line while absolutely destroying the ball to hit for his second consecutive 40 plus home run season. Along with all of those dingers, Arenado brought in over 130 RBIs for the second straight season. Arenado has all of the hardware to show for his great season after receiving a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and an All-Star appearance. As long as everyone is healthy, this is not the team to sleep on.

Paul Godschmidt

Being that the Arizona Diamondbacks are overshadowed by their NL West division rival Giants and Dodgers, I believe that this next player gets overlooked year after year for how truly dominant he is. Paul Goldschmidt manages to quietly put together great year after great year. 2016 was no different for Goldy.

Last season Goldy managed to hit his way to a .297/.411/.489 line, while still crushing the baseball for 24 homers and 95 RBIs. Goldschmidt also continued his streak of being nominated to his fourth consecutive All-Star game. Being as productive as he has also landed him a spot on Team USA in the WBC. But a big bat is not all Goldy brings with him, he has wheels too. Last season Goldschmidt swiped 32 bags from opposing pitchers, not bad for a first baseman.

The only time that Goldy has seen any DL time was back in 2014 with a fractured hand. Since then it has been a clean bill of health for the Dbacks first baseman. Daniel Descalso would stand in for Goldy if needed. In 2016 Descalso put together a line of .264/.349/.424 with eight homers and 38 RBIs for the division foe Colorado Rockies. While not quite the numbers of Goldschmidt, Descalso would not be bad as a temporary fill in. Without Gold though, there is no shot for the Dbacks to make the playoffs this year.

The Swinging Friar

Fans of the San Diego Padres are going to have to have a good sense of humor this season. Their team is just not built to win. It will be another last place finish for the Padres and they will be seeing a lot of The Swinging Friar this year. There is just simply, no individual player that will effect this team in one way or another to have a successful season.

It’s not that the Padres are void of talent, as they do have a very good first baseman in Wil Myers. Last season Myers made his first All-Star appearance of his short career and it just so happened to occur at his home ball park. 2016 saw Myers lead his team in home runs and RBIs while slashing his way to a .259/.336/.461 line. Outside of Myers, however, the Padres lineup begins to drop off talent wise.

Ryan Schimpf may be the only other player to really keep an eye on for the Padres this season. Getting full time duties at third will allow for Schimpf to improve upon his 20 home run and .217/.336/.533 rookie campaign. I would not expect this Padres team, no matter how well Myers and Schimpf play, to climb their way out of the NL West cellar in 2017.

