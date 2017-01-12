Los Angeles Dodgers Have Their Logo Stolen By the Chargers; Lose Again

This morning the San Diego Chargers announced that they are relocating to Los Angeles, effective immediately. The team will now be known as the Los Angeles Chargers, making them the city’s second NFL franchise.

#Chargers will announce they’re off to LA & debut a new logo today. Then Dean Spanos will go to LA to meet with Mayors of LA & Inglewood — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

What a great day to be a San Francisco Giants fan!

Who am I kidding, every day is a great day to be a San Francisco Giants fan.

You might be wondering what this move has to do with the San Francisco Giants, or even baseball in general.

Why would an NFL team moving from San Diego to Los Angeles have any connection or correlation to baseball?

Well, the Chargers decided that they would also debut their new logo, and lets just say it looks somewhat familiar…

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

I mean the Los Angeles Dodgers have to sue, don’t they?

Isn’t minority owner Magic Johnson a huge Rams fan now? He cant let this happen, can he?

Infringement rights? Defamation? (those are legal terms, right?)

It’s almost laughable how similar this new Chargers logo is to the foundation of the Dodgers brand.

The letters. The colors. The shape. The style.

Exactly. The. Same.

LA.

The two letters that are synonymous with the Dodgers has just been hijacked and grossly distorted by an awful football franchise…

..and as a San Francisco Giants fan, I loooooooooove it.

The Dodgers being publicly humiliated and victimized by the ridiculously awful decisions of a terrible NFL franchise?

What could be better than that!?!

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat* for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

Wow cool it looks like the @Dodgers have released a new logo too pic.twitter.com/3Y6gptzXxB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 12, 2017

The Dodgers continue to compile the L’s, while the Giants continue cementing greatness and success.

Its a great day to be a San Francisco Giants fan.

I can’t wait to see all of the crying from Los Angeles Dodgers fans as the football team tries to take over their city, logo and apparel.

Check back soon for more updates on San Francisco Giants baseball, as well as a ton of hate for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

