Magic guard Jodie Meeks undergoes surgery on right thumb

Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks underwent surgery to repair his right thumb this afternoon, General Manager Rob Hennigan announced. He will be out indefinitely and his return to action will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation. Meeks sustained the injury on January 18 @ New Orleans. After conducting a follow-up exam, it was determined that surgery was the proper course of action.

Meeks (6’4”, 210, 8/21/87) has played in 24 games (nine starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 8.9 ppg., 2.3 rpg. and 1.5 apg. in 21.7 minpg., while shooting .404 (36-89) from three-point range and .905 (38-42) from the free throw line. He was acquired on June 29 from Detroit in exchange for a future conditional second round draft pick.

Originally selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, Meeks has played in 442 career NBA regular season games (203 starts) with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, the L.A. Lakers, Detroit and Orlando, averaging 9.8 ppg., 2.2 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 24.1 minpg., while shooting .375 (675-1,802) from three-point range and .883 (754-854) from the free throw line. He has also appeared in 19 career NBA playoff outings, averaging 4.1 ppg. in 12.9 minpg.

Orlando’s next game is tonight – Tuesday, January 24 – vs. Chicago. Tip-off is 7 p.m. Coverage on FOX Sports Florida begins at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.