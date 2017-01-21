Former Kansas State Star Named Comeback Player of the Year

Former Kansas State star Jordy Nelson has had an amazing season after an injury sidelined him for the 2015 season with the Packers. On Friday, he was recognized for his hard work.

The former Wildcat All American and Packer wide receiver has been selected as the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Nelson rebounded from a season-ending knee injury suffered in the 2015 preseason to lead the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns this past season.

The ninth-year veteran started all 16 games for the Packers, catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards. Nelson finished in the fifth in the NFL in receptions and sixth in receiving yards, according to a media release from the Packers.

Nelson tied for fourth in the NFL with five 100-yard receiving games and became only the second player in Green Bay history to have two seasons with 95 or more receptions. He had a touchdown reception in 11 games, which tied for the most in a single season in club history, and his three multi-receiving TD games was tied for the most in the NFL in 2016.

Nelson is recovering from injured ribs he suffered in the NFC division playoff game against the New York Giants. He didn’t play in the Packer win at Dallas. He did practice with the team’s rehab group this week.

The Kansas State Wildcat football team’s locker room in the Vanier Family Football Complex is named the Nelson Family Locker Room in recognition of the couple’s contribution.

Get the FanSided App

All Wildcat fans hope he is able to play Sunday against the Falcons.

This article originally appeared on