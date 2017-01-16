Former Kanas State Star May Play in NFC Title Game

Kansas State football fans were disappointed when former Wildcat All-American Jordy Nelson was injured in the Packers’ playoff win over the New York Giants. He may be back in the lineup on Sunday.

After Nelson’s injury in the division championship game, fans hopped on social media to criticize the play that deserved a penalty and prayed Nelson would be available against the Cowboys.

Most fans had no idea Jordy spent the night after the game in the hospital.

He was like the rest of us on Sunday watching the classic Packer win over the Cowboys.

He was in Dallas and was shown running off the sideline after the game following a congratulatory acknowledgement to Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In preparation for the Division Playoff game, the Packers waited until Friday to confirm Nelson was not going to play.

The Packer web site on Monday reported Nelson’s comments when asked about his potential availability the NFC Championship game against Atlanta. “I’m not worried about that until later this week.”

Without Nelson on Sunday, Green Bay coaches needed and got big games from receivers Jared Cook and Richard Rodgers.

Nelson finished this NFL season with 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the league.

If there is any way, the Packers will have him in the lineup for the NFC title game.

Nelson was a 2015 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductee.

The Kansas State Wildcat football team’s locker room in the Vanier Family Football Complex is named the Nelson Family Locker Room in recognition of the couple’s contribution.

All Wildcat fans hope he is healthy and able to play Sunday against the Falcons.

