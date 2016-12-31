College Football Playoff: Fiesta Bowl — Ohio State vs Clemson

Ohio State, the Big Ten’s lone playoff entrant, battles the Clemson Tigers in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl – the second leg of the College Football Playoff.

The Playstation Fiesta Bowl pits two teams that have become staples of the new college football playoff format. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes were winners of the inaugural four-team playoff after defeating Alabama in 2014. The No. 2 Clemson Tigers lost a heart-breaker to Alabama in last year’s championship contest – a contest played on the same field as where they will battle the Buckeyes Saturday night.

Game: College Football Playoff – Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Teams: Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. Clemson (11-1, 7-1 ACC)

Time: December 31, 7:00 PM

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Both teams enter the playoff riding a crest of positive emotion. For Clemson, after absorbing a late season loss to Pitt, the Tigers roared back to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division, as well as the conference title over Virginia Tech.

On the other hand, Ohio State lost a single game during the regular season – Penn State. While the Buckeyes were co-champions of the Big Ten East, due to conference tie-breakers, Penn State represented the division in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State ended their regular season by defeating longtime rival Michigan in The Game.

Season Recap:

Clemson Tigers

The 2016 Clemson football season was put into motion as soon as the confetti cleared at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016. In the national title game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson outplayed Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, but came up short in a 45-40 classic.

Since then, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players made it their mission to get back to the title game and to finish what they started the previous year.

From the outset, the Tigers displayed the resolve needed to return to the championship game. After a season-opening road win at Auburn, Clemson dispatched their next two opponents before an early-season showdown with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. In a see-saw affair, Clemson prevailed setting them up for a late October showdown at Florida State.

Again, Clemson leaned on the broad shoulders of Deshaun Watson as well as junior Wayne Gallman. Watson torched the Seminoles for 378 passing yards and two touchdowns. Gallman, for his part, also scored two touchdowns as Clemson triumphed 37-34.

Clemson’s lone defeat came at home against Pitt. The Panthers loaded the box putting seven, sometimes, eight players on the line of scrimmage to force the Tigers to throw the ball. It worked as Watson was 52-70 for 590 passing yards and three scores. Yet it wasn’t enough as a last second Chris Blewitt field goal propelled the Panthers to a 43-42 win.

After securing an Atlantic Division title, Clemson punctuated a 12-1 regular season by defeating Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech 42-35 in the ACC Championship game.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ march to the College Football Playoff took a slightly different path than Clemson. Additionally, Ohio State became the first non conference-winning team to make the four-team playoff format.

Ohio State announced their college football playoff intentions known by stomping their first two non-conference opponents. It was their third contest, a road game at Oklahoma, that lifted the Buckeyes apart from the rest of the college football landscape. The Buckeyes went to Norman and, behind a four-touchdown effort from JT Barrett and 123 rushing yards from Mike Weber, soundly defeated the home team Sooners.

Ohio State claimed their first three Big Ten conference games including a thrilling 30-23 OT win at Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were 6-0 and No. 2 heading into their late October match up at Penn State.

Penn State was just finding its rhythm and the Buckeyes were rolling. While Penn State had always played Ohio State well in State College, most were expecting a solid Buckeyes win. Penn State used a late field goal block and return for score to stun the Buckeyes.

After the loss, Ohio State reeled off another five straight wins including a dismantling of Nebraska, a last minute win over Michigan State, and a season-ending win over rival Michigan in 2 OT.

Ohio State, a co-champion of the Big Ten’s East Division, was left out of the Big Ten title game due to losing the tie-breaker with Penn State. Ultimately the Buckeyes were given a birth into the four-team tournament due to superior conference play and exceptional non-conference wins.

Clemson Preview:

The Clemson offense moves through it’s All-ACC quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not surprisingly, Watson led the ACC in passing. He was just shy of 4000 passing yards. He uncorked 37 passing scores against 15 interceptions. If Watson has any faults it is his penchant for throwing interceptions.

Besides Watson and his passing and running prowess, Clemson also features redshirt junior running back Wayne Gallman. On the season Gallman produced over 1000 yards rushing and 15 TDs. His ability to make defenders miss presents a problem for opposing defenses in his own right.

On the outside, only one ACC player (Syracuse’s Amba Etta Tawo) accumulated more yardage than Clemson’s Mike Williams. The junior wideout posted nearly 1200 yards receiving and 10 scores. Look for Ohio State to roll coverage to his side of the field. He may even be shadowed by their top safety Malik Booker.

Defensively, the Clemson Tigers have an elite front four led by their defensive tackles Carlos Watkins and Dexter Lawrence. Both players combined to record 15 sacks. On the ends, players lie Christian Wilkins will give Ohio State fits. The ability of Clemson’s defensive line to pressure JT Barrett will be central to their ability to win the game.

Additionally, Clemson features one of the ACC’s best linebackers in Ben Boulware. The senior backer led the team with over 100 tackles on the season. He can not only make plays in space, but he can also be a solid cover line backer. Watch his ability to stay with Ohio State’s half back and favorite passing target Curtis Samuel.

Ohio State Preview:

The Buckeyes enter the Playstation Fiesta Bowl as the lone entrant not to win their conference title. However, they played in one of the nation’s most difficult divisions and extended themselves in their non-conference slate.

The Buckeyes have an offense of superior skill. Along with Northwestern, they were the only teams that had a QB, RB, and WR in the top-5 of total yards at each position prior to the bowl games. Quarterback JT Barrett threw for nearly 2500 yards. However, what may be more impressive is his TD-to-INT ratio. He threw for 24 touchdowns against only 5 interceptions. Additionally, Barrett ranked only behind Penn State’s Trace McSorley in Big Ten QB rating.

While Barrett can beat you throwing the ball, it is his ability in Urban Meyer’s pro-style spread offense to run the ball that gives opposing defenses fits. On the year, Barrett rushed for nearly 1000 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Of course, if Barrett isn’t beating you, true freshman Mike Weber and his 1000 rushing yards is likely doing damage. On the season, Weber was the Big Ten’s fourth leading ground gainer and punched it into the end zone nine times.

Outside, Barrett’s favorite receiver was actually junior halfback Curtis Samuel. Samuel was fourth in the Big Ten with 65 receptions and over 800 receiving yards. Samuel’s ability to make plays in space could be a key to Ohio State moving the ball down the field.

Defensively look for the Buckeyes to get after Deshaun Watson using players like linebacker Raekwon McMillan and red shirt sophomore safety Malik Booker. Look for them to try and hound Watson and running back Wayne Gallman.

Outlook:

The Playstation Fiesta Bowl pairs two evenly matched teams with the uncanny ability to score in bunches, but also have the ability to limit the opposing offenses.

For Ohio State to win, their ability to make Watson a one-dimensional player is the key. Following the blueprint laid out by Pittsburgh, the Buckeyes need to stack the box to limit Watson’s running plays along with Gallman.

However, ask Pittsburgh and Alabama how well it worked for them forcing Watson to beat them throwing the ball. Even limited, Watson has an uncanny way of making plays. Look for Ohio State’s All-Big Ten safety Malik Booker to be a ball hawk in the secondary. Ohio State will need to force Clemson into turnovers if they are to stymie the Tigers offense.

For Clemson, everyone is aware of the offensive weapons they possess, but winning the Fiesta Bowl starts up front defensively. Clemson ranked third nationally in sacks and that starts in the middle of the defensive line with players like Carlos Watkins and Dexter Lawrence. Their match up with Ohio State’s All-Big Ten center Pat Elflein will be one to watch. Furthermore, if Clemson is able to dominate the line of scrimmage, it will help neutralize the read-option play calling for Ohio State.

Finally, games of this magnitude are often determined by which team takes care of the ball the best. Ohio State led the Big Ten in turnover margin with a +16 margin while Clemson was in the middle of the ACC with a +0 turnover margin. Something worth noting if the game comes down to the final few possessions.

For my money, the Playstation Fiesta Bowl should be exciting and most likely filled with copious amounts of points.

This article originally appeared on