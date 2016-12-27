The College Football Playoff has not yet started, but it’s already time to start our bracket watch for the basketball field. Conference play begins across the country this week. The 12-13 non-conference games most teams have played to date will go a long way toward determining which teams do or don’t get in come March.

There’s not much separation right now between the teams on the top three lines. I have Villanova, Baylor, Kansas and UCLA as my four No. 1 seeds, but you could easily make a case for Louisville, Duke or Kentucky.

One potential storyline to watch: Northwestern, which infamously has never made the tournament, is a projected No. 8 seed heading into Big Ten play.

For this edition, my highest-rated team in each conference garnered the automatic berth. Later in the season I’ll begin using conference standings.

Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

EAST REGION (NEW YORK) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Buffalo 16 Texas Southern*/Wagner* 8 Virginia Tech 9 Michigan 4 West Virginia at Orlando 13 Monmouth* 5 Wisconsin 12 Rhode Island/Wake Forest 6 Notre Dame at Milwaukee 11 UNC-Wilmington* 3 Butler 14 Lehigh* 7 Minnesota at Greenville, SC 10 Oklahoma State 2 Duke 15 Vermont*

WEST REGION (SAN JOSE) Seed Team Location 1 UCLA* at Sacramento 16 Sam Houston State* 8 Northwestern 9 Arkansas 4 Indiana at Salt Lake City 13 Princeton* 5 Saint Mary’s 12 San Diego State* 6 Florida at Greenville, SC 11 VCU/Providence 3 Virginia 14 Fort Wayne* 7 Oregon at Salt Lake City 10 Pittsburgh 2 Gonzaga* 15 Cal State-Bakersfield*

MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas at Tulsa 16 Long Beach State*/NC Central* 8 Maryland 9 Wichita State* 4 Purdue* at Sacramento 13 Valparaiso* 5 Arizona 12 UT-Arlington* 6 Clemson at Milwaukee 11 Dayton* 3 Creighton 14 Akron* 7 South Carolina at Indianapolis 10 Illinois 2 Louisville* 15 Winthrop*

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS) Seed Team Location 1 Baylor* at Tulsa 16 North Dakota* 8 Miami 9 SMU 4 Xavier at Buffalo 13 Chattanooga* 5 Florida State 12 Middle Tennessee* 6 Cincinnati* at Orlando 11 Seton Hall 3 North Carolina 14 Florida Gulf Coast* 7 USC at Indianapolis 10 TCU 2 Kentucky* 15 Tennessee State*

LAST FOUR IN: VCU, Rhode Island, Providence, Wake Forest

FIRST FOUR OUT: Ohio State, Houston, Texas A&M, NC State

NEXT FOUR OUT: Temple, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Nevada

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (11), Big Ten (8), Big East (6), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (4), A-10 (3), American (2), WCC (2)