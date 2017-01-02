Cardinals’ Johnson carted off field after suffering knee injury

Cardinals running back David Johnson was carted to the locker room after appearing to suffer a serious left knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

David Johnson is coming off with help. Frightening sight. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 1, 2017

Initial tests on Cardinals' RB David Johnson's knee showed meniscus damage, ACL intact, per source. MRI on Monday for further clarity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Johnson entered Week 17 with 2,074 total yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, in what was otherwise a disappointing year for the Cardinals.

He set the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage to start a season (15), and was 159 receiving yards shy of becoming the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.