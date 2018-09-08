WATCH: Braun’s 2-run homer gives Brewers early lead
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Ryan Braun
- San Francisco Giants
-
Ryan Braun hit a two-run home run in the first inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices