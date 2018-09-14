WATCH: Mike Trout (2B x 2), Shohei Ohtani (2B), Justin Upton (HR) vs. Mariners
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Justin Upton
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
- Shohei Ohtani
-
WATCH: Mike Trout (2 doubles), Shohei Ohtani (2B), Justin Upton (HR) vs. Mariners
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices