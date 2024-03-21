Women's College Basketball 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: One thing to know about every team Updated Mar. 21, 2024 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In an unprecedented year of women's college basketball, household names like Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins and Kamilla Cardoso have demanded the attention of sports fans all over the nation.

Whether it was tuning in to watch the all-time leading scoring record get surpassed at Carver-Hawkeye Arena or watching South Carolina clinch the SEC title and keep hold of their second consecutive undefeated season, there's no question that women's basketball is on the rise.

Last year saw shocking upsets in the Sweet 16 and Final Four rounds, which eventually led to the all-time most-watched championship game in women's history between LSU and Iowa. This year, overall viewership is up — and so is the awareness of what's going on in women's hoops.

Whether you have followed this season all year long or are just tuning in for March Madness, here are a few facts to know about all 64 teams going into the first round of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.

ALBANY 1

1. South Carolina (32-0): After an early exit in the Final Four last season, the Gamecocks returned as one of the most dominant teams in the nation, going undefeated for the second consecutive season. South Carolina leads the NCAA with the best record, most wins, most blocks per game (8.0) and greatest point differential (29.8). The Gamecocks are also averaging the second-most bench points per game with 33.3.

2. Notre Dame (26-6): The Fighting Irish are led this season by freshman floor general Hannah Hidalgo, who is the nation's leader in steals (147) and third-leading scorer (23.3 points per game). The 5-foot-6 guard made program history Wednesday, becoming the first freshman to be named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press. Before this year, only three players had accomplished such a feat since it began honoring elite women's basketball players in 1994-95.

3. Oregon State (26-6): Sophomore forward Raegen Beers boasts the nation's second-best field-goal percentage, shooting 66% from the field. This week's first- and second-round contests are also the first time that the Beavers will be hosting the opening rounds since the 2018-19 season.

4. Indiana (24-5): The Hoosiers are the most accurate shooting team in the nation with a 51% field-goal percentage. Indiana leads the nation in 3-point shooting (40.2%) and is one of just two teams in the country shooting over 50% overall.

5. Oklahoma (22-9): The Sooners currently average the second-most assists per game with 20.3, trailing only Iowa (21.9). This is just the third time in program history that Oklahoma has secured a top-five seed in three consecutive seasons, and the Sooners did so by winning their first outright conference championship since 2009. Additionally, the Sooners' 24 appearances in the tournament are the second most in the Big 12 Conference.

6. Nebraska (22-11): While the Cornhuskers' No. 6 seed is their highest in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, there are also a lot of coincidences surrounding the men's and women's programs at Nebraska. Both teams have won at least 22 games in the same season for the first time in school history, and this will be the first time since 2014 that both teams will be making a March Madness appearance in the same year. What's more, both teams will play Texas A&M in the first round of their respective tournaments.

7. Ole Miss (23-8): Last year, the Rebels took the nation by surprise when they made it to the Sweet 16 after knocking off No. 1 seed Stanford in the second round. This year, Ole Miss finished third in the SEC with a 12-4 record, the highest number of conference wins since 1991-92. Additionally, the Rebels are averaging the third-most blocks per game (6.1).

8. North Carolina (19-12): This year will be the Tar Heels' fourth consecutive tournament appearance and the 31st in program history. North Carolina is one of just eight programs with 30 or more NCAA Tournament appearances.

9. Michigan State (22-8): The Spartans' assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62) currently ranks second in the nation, while their 19 assists per game sits at ninth overall. This is also the first time since the 2015-16 season that Michigan State has surpassed 21 total wins.

10. Marquette (23-8): Marquette is making its 15th appearance in the NCAA tournament and is participating in back-to-back events for the first time since 2018 and 2019. The Golden Eagles, who are one of 10 teams to go undefeated in nonconference play, have made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament six times.

11. Texas A&M (19-12): The Aggies look to turn things around this year, having lost four of their past five games, with all four defeats coming from NCAA Tournament teams (Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina).

12. Florida Gulf Coast (29-4): After going a perfect 16-0 in conference play, the Eagles captured their seventh consecutive Atlantic Sun title to punch their ticket to the Big Dance for just the 10th time in program history. FGCU has emerged as a No. 12 tournament seed six different times.

13. Fairfield (31-1): The Stags currently hold the second-best record in the nation with a 96.9% winning percentage this season. What's more, Fairfield enters its sixth NCAA Tournament in program history on a 29-game winning streak.

14. Eastern Washington (29-5): By winning the Big Sky Conference title, the Eagles will be making their second appearance in the national tournament all-time and first since 1987. Eastern Washington set program records for overall and conference wins this season, while also posting the two longest winning streaks, including its active 13-game streak.

15. Kent State (21-10): The Wildcats will be making their sixth overall NCAA Tournament appearance, having most recently qualified in 2002, which was also the last time the program captured the Mid-American Conference title.

16. Presbyterian (21-14): Presbyterian punched its ticket to March Madness for the first time in program history by winning the Big South Conference Tournament. The Blue Hose then earned the No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament by snapping Sacred Heart's 15-game win streak in the First Four round.

PORTLAND 4

1. Texas (30-4): The Longhorns enter the NCAA Tournament after winning their second Big 12 title in three years and having won 12 of their past 13 games, with the lone loss coming to Big 12 regular-season champion Oklahoma. Texas is led by freshman Madison Booker, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year and conference tournament MVP.

2. Stanford (28-5): The Cardinal are led by women's college basketball's all-time winningest coach, Tara VanDerveer. During her 38 seasons as Stanford's head coach, VanDerveer has led the program to three NCAA Tournament titles (1990, 1992 and 2021), which is tied for third-most among all programs. Additionally, Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink leads the nation in blocks (109), while averaging 3.52 blocks per game.

3. North Carolina State (27-6): The Wolfpack have been selected to the NCAA Tournament seven consecutive times, which is tied for the longest streak for the team alongside their seven straight appearances from 1995-2001. Meanwhile, this is the fourth time in the Wes Moore era that N.C. State has hosted the opening game of the NCAA Tournament; N.C. State will open the tournament with a first-round matchup against Chattanooga, Moore's former school.

4. Gonzaga (30-3): Gonzaga is coming into the tournament seeking vengeance after Portland recently snapped its record 24-game winning streak by beating them in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game. The Bulldogs are tied with Drake for the third-most assists per game (20).

5. Utah (22-10): The Utes' 331 3-pointers this season are the second-most in the nation, while their 36.57% shooting from beyond the arc puts them at 17th in the nation.

6. Tennessee (19-12): Tennessee's relationship with the NCAA Tournament goes way back, as it's the only team that has participated in all 42 tournaments since its inception in 1982. Additionally, the program holds the second-most NCAA Tournament championships (eight), all under late coach Pat Summitt.

7. Iowa State (20-11): The team enters its fifth consecutive tournament and is led by Audi Crooks, who became the first freshman in program history and 11th Cyclone all-time to earn All-American status. She has finished with 16 20-point games this season and has posted double-figure scoring in each of the Cyclones' past 29 games.

8. Alabama (23-9): The Crimson Tide's 23 regular-season wins this year were Alabama's most in 20 years, but despite making its third NCAA appearance in the past four years, Alabama hasn't advanced beyond the first weekend since 1998.

9. Florida State (23-10): FSU is one of just eight programs to have made the NCAA Tournament in every season since 2013, joining Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and UConn on the active list.

10. Maryland (19-13): The Terrapins have made 19 tournament appearances, including every tournament since 2011, since coach Brenda Frese took over in 2002. Maryland won the 2006 NCAA championship and has been to the Elite Eight or beyond six times since then. Maryland led the Big Ten and was ninth in the nation in free throws per game with 15.9.

11. Green Bay (27-6): In winning the Horizon League postseason title, the program snapped a five-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Phoenix currently lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.75) while averaging 19.3 assists per game, which is seventh most in the nation. Plus, Green Bay's 83.7 points per game is fifth in the nation.

12. South Dakota State (27-5): The Jackrabbits, which boast the fifth-best 3-point percentage in the nation (38.33%), are on a 21-game winning streak after going 16-0 to win the Summit League title.

13. UC Irvine (23-8): By winning the Big West, the Anteaters advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995, which was their only previous appearance. UC Irvine is on a six-game winning streak, and all six of those victories have come by a double-digit margin.

14. Chattanooga (28-4): This season's No. 14 seed for the Mocs is the highest seed for UTC since it was a 13-seed back in 2017. Last year, they were a No. 16 seed after receiving the Southern Conference's auto-bid. Chattanooga has only won one NCAA Tournament game, defeating Rutgers in 2004 as a No. 10 seed.

15. Norfolk State (27-5): Norfolk State, which is on a 15-game winning streak, reached the NCAA Tournament after winning back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles, becoming the first MEAC school to do so since Hampton in 2014.

16. Drexel (19-14): The Dragons enter the tournament on a seven-game winning streak. They earned an auto-bid into the tournament after defeating top-seeded Stony Brook in the Colonial Athletic Conference title game, becoming the second No. 7-seeded team to clinch the tournament title in conference history.

ALBANY 2

1. Iowa (29-4): Led by NCAA all-time leading scorer Clark, the Hawkeyes lead the nation in most points per game with 92.8. What's more, Iowa has posted 104 games with 80-plus points since the 2020-2021 season. This season, Iowa also leads the nation in assists per game (21.9) and 3-pointers made (373), and it is second in field-goal percentage (50.3%).

2. UCLA (25-6): The Bruins are led by sophomore center Lauren Betts, who has the third-best field-goal percentage in the nation (65.4%).

3. LSU (28-5): The reigning national champions put up the second-most points per game (86.7) behind Iowa. LSU leads the nation in free-throw attempts per game (26.7) but is 65th in free-throw percentage, shooting 74.9% from the line. LSU is led by Angel Reese, who has 23 double-doubles this season (third-most in the nation) and averages 13.1 boards per game (second in the nation).

4. Kansas State (25-7): K-State's No. 4 seed is its highest since 2005. Wildcats center Ayoka Lee is the only player in the nation this season averaging 20.0 points and a field-goal percentage of 62% or better.

5. Colorado (22-9): The Buffaloes made it to the Sweet 16 last year after not having made it past the first round since 2002. They carried that momentum into this year by knocking off LSU in their season opener.

6. Louisville (24-9): This is the Cardinals' 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They are 40-14 in the tournament and have advanced to 12 Sweet 16s, eight Elite Eights, four Final Fours and have been in the championship game twice since coach Jeff Walz arrived in 2007.

7. Creighton (25-5): The Bluejays are posting the best free-throw percentage in the nation, shooting 82.5% from the line.

8. West Virginia (24-7): The Mountaineers are second in the nation in steals per game (13.9), and they also have the highest turnover margin (8.9).

9. Princeton (25-4): After winning its fifth consecutive Ivy League title this year, Princeton is now 11-1 all-time in conference tournaments, with 10 straight wins and five straight automatic NCAA bids. The tournament win was also coach Carla Berube's 100th at Princeton, and it came in her 116th game with the Tigers, giving her a .862 winning percentage.

10. UNLV (25-6): UNLV is second in the nation behind Colorado State (9.0) with only 10.7 turnovers per game. UNLV enters the NCAA Tournament on a 14-game winning streak, including a semifinal win over Colorado State before going on to win its third consecutive Mountain West title.

11. Middle Tennessee (29-4): The Raiders are just the second women's team in Conference USA history to go undefeated in conference play in the regular season and then go on to win the conference title, joining Rice (2018-19).

12. Drake (29-5): The Bulldogs are tied for the third-most assists per game (20.0) and are led by Katie Dinnebier, who is second in the nation behind Clark for assists (236) and third in assists per game (6.9). On Friday, Drake earned its sixth consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win, marking a new single-season program record for victories.

13. Portland (21-12): The Pilots lead the WCC in steals (11.0), turnovers forced (19.85) and blocks (5.6) per game. The defensive unit is led by Lucy Cochrane, who averages 3.12 blocks per game, the third-highest average in the nation. Additionally, the team earned an auto-bid into the tournament by shocking Gonzaga in the WCC title game, ending the Bulldogs' record 24-game winning streak.

14. Rice (19-14): The Owls earned their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history after being crowned champions of the American Athletic Conference in their debut season in the league. Rice became the lowest seed in AAC Tournament history to win the championship, earning their first trip to March Madness since 2019.

15. California Baptist (28-3): CBU clinched an automatic bid to the tournament for the first time in just the second year of postseason eligibility after completing the four-year transition process. Additionally, the Lancers rank fifth in all of Division I with 9.9 3-pointers per game.

16. Holy Cross (20-12): The Crusaders outlasted Boston U to win the Patriot League Championship and advance to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. Holy Cross has the most Patriot League titles (13) and championship game appearances (20) since the league was formed in 1990-91.

16. UT Martin (16-16): After a 10-year hiatus, the University of Tennessee at Martin made its long-anticipated return to the national stage. UT Martin has appeared in five NCAA Tournament fields, including four consecutive trips from 2011-14. The Skyhawks have recorded four postseason victories all-time, all in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

PORTLAND 3

1. USC (26-5): The team boasts a talented squad including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Watkins, who is also the nation's second-leading scorer behind Clark and has posted 13 30-point games this season. Her 51-point game versus Stanford was the most in NCAA women's basketball this season and also broke USC's single-game scoring record.

2. Ohio State (25-5): Ohio State is entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed for the first time since 2010. This is the Buckeyes' highest placement in the tournament under coach Kevin McGuff. In 2023, Ohio State made a run to the Elite Eight as a No. 3 seed but fell to the No. 1 seed in its region, Virginia Tech. It was the first time the Buckeyes had made it that far since 1993.

3. UConn (29-5): UConn also has a longstanding relationship with the NCAA Tournament, holding the most championships (11), all of which are under coach Geno Auriemma. The Huskies have made four Final Four appearances and one championship game appearance since their last NCAA title in 2016. Last year, the team fell in the Sweet 16, but this year, the Huskies boast the second-highest scoring margin (24.5) behind South Carolina (29.8). They are led by Big East Player of the Year Paige Bueckers.

4. Virginia Tech (24-7): Georgia Amoore is fourth in the nation in assists per game (6.9), and she'll have to lead the Hokies after fifth-year senior Elizabeth Kitley suffered a knee injury in their regular-season finale loss to Virginia.

5. Baylor (24-7): The Bears are tied for the third-most NCAA Tournament titles with three (2005, 2012 and 2019), and their streak of 20 consecutive appearances stands as the fourth-longest active streak in the country, trailing only Tennessee (42), Stanford (36) and UConn (35).

6. Syracuse (23-7): The Orange are led by fifth-year senior Dyaisha Fair, who is currently fifth on the Division I all-time scoring list with 3,351 career points and is averaging 22.0 points per game. She is the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 points (50 games).

7. Duke (20-11): The Blue Devils posted the ACC's top defense for the second consecutive season as they led the league in scoring defense (57.5) and field-goal percentage defense (.359).

8. Kansas (19-12): Taiyanna Jackson averages 3.13 blocks a game (second in the nation) and has accumulated 94 blocks this season. Jackson, a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection, is Kansas' all-time leader in blocks (298) and is third in school history with 40 career double-doubles. Kansas is one win away from three consecutive 20-win seasons.

9. Michigan (20-13): Michigan is making its sixth consecutive and 12th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

10. Richmond (29-5): The Spiders are coming off an Atlantic 10 Conference title run, winning the crown for the first time in program history. Richmond will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005 and fourth time overall.

11. Arizona (17-15): The Wildcats are seventh in the nation for steals, forcing 11.6 mistakes per game. The team is led by Helena Pueyo, who averages 3.22 steals per game (10th in the nation) and recently broke both the program's single-season and all-time steals records.

11. Auburn (20-11): The Tigers have earned a ticket into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. Auburn's defense has been a key all season, as the Tigers force 20.5 turnovers per game, which ranks 15th in the nation.

12. Vanderbilt (23-9): In the team's first March Madness appearance in a decade, the Commodores beat Columbia on Wednesday in the First Four round. Headed into the NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt owned the longest tournament drought in the SEC, not having made a tournament since 2014 — five years longer than any other team in the conference.

13. Marshall (26-6): Marshall is third in the nation for points per game (86.4), trailing only Iowa (92.8) and LSU (86.7). The Herd is also third in the nation in steals per game with 13.4, forcing 24.5 turnovers by opponents (second in the nation). Marshall returns to March Madness for only the second time in their program's history, ending a 27-year drought.

14. Jackson State (26-6): The Southwestern Athletic Conference champions are second in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (33.6%) headed into the tournament.

15. Maine (24-9): Maine is looking for its first NCAA Tournament win since 1999, when Black Bears coach Amy Vachon was a player on that very team.

16. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (23-8): Texas A&M-Corpus Christi punched its ticket to the Big Dance for the first time in program history after taking down top-ranked Lamar in a thriller for the Southland Conference title.

