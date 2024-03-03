Cardoso, Paopao lead No. 1 Gamecocks to perfect regular season
Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points, and No. 1 South Carolina completed its second straight perfect regular season with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.
Cardoso and Paopao, both seniors, excelled on Senior Day, as the Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 47th straight SEC regular-season game, their 57th straight at home and their sixth in a row over the Lady Vols (17-11, 10-6).
Rickea Jackson had a game-high 29 points for Tennessee.
Cardoso played in front of her mother, Janete Soares, and older sister, Jessica Silva, after they arrived from Brazil. Coach Dawn Staley facilitated their arrival, with help from U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, by getting visas approved. Cardoso put on quite a show with her family in the crowd.
She had six points and six rebounds in the first quarter. After Tennessee took a 24-23 lead, she led the way as the Gamecocks outscored the Lady Vols 17-8 to close the second period and take a 40-32 lead into the break.
When Tennessee cut a 15-point deficit to 63-60 on Jackson's jumper with 4:51 to play, it was Cardoso who extended the margin with consecutive inside shots.
Cardoso, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, got a loud ovation from the sold-out arena as she went to the bench.
Cardoso finished with her 13th double-double this season and 29th of her career.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: Will she pass Pete Maravich?
WNBA ticket sales rise after Caitlin Clark declares for draft: 'It's Clarkonomics'
Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
-
Iowa standout Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark's final regular-season home game to be among priciest tickets in women's college hoops history
2024 Women's College Basketball odds: When will Caitlin Clark break Maravich's record?
-
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark declaring for WNBA Draft
'It’s unimaginable': Caitlin Clark's historic night and its impact on women's sports
-
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: Will she pass Pete Maravich?
WNBA ticket sales rise after Caitlin Clark declares for draft: 'It's Clarkonomics'
Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
-
Iowa standout Caitlin Clark declares for 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark's final regular-season home game to be among priciest tickets in women's college hoops history
2024 Women's College Basketball odds: When will Caitlin Clark break Maravich's record?
-
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark declaring for WNBA Draft
'It’s unimaginable': Caitlin Clark's historic night and its impact on women's sports