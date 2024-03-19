College Basketball
Nebraska, Texas A&M face off in both men's and women's hoops tournaments
Updated Mar. 19, 2024 9:12 a.m. ET

Call it the Trev Alberts classic.

Nebraska will face off against Texas A&M in both the men's and women's NCAA Division I college basketball tournaments on March 22, just days after it was officially announced Alberts would be leaving the Cornhuskers to become the next Aggies athletic director. 

The news came as a surprise as Alberts is a Nebraska alum and was a revered figure in Lincoln dating back to his days as a star football linebacker for the Cornhuskers under legendary head coach Tom Osborne. Now, it's added intrigue to the coincidence of both of Nebraska's top non-football athletic programs facing their Texas A&M counterparts in March Madness.

First up is the men's game between the Cornhuskers — No. 8 in the south region of their bracket — against the No. 9 Aggies. Both teams are fresh off runs to the semifinal rounds of the Big Ten and SEC conference tournaments, respectively. That one is set to top off at 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT and will be played at the FedEx Forum (home of the NBA's Grizzlies) in Memphis.

Later that evening will be the women's game in the Albany region of that tournament between No. 6 Nebraska and No. 11 Texas A&M. The Cornhuskers famously upset Caitlin Clark and rival Iowa during the regular season, while the Aggies were one of the last teams to receive an at-large bid from a loaded SEC group. That game will top off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN from Corvallis, Ore.

