NFL Week 8 live updates: Eagles-Commanders, Vikings-Packers, more
Week 8 of the NFL comes with a handful of all-important matchups Sunday as we close in on the halfway mark of the 2023 season.
Highlighting the early window on FOX, football fans will get to see Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — the top two picks in this year's draft — face off for the first time when Carolina hosts Houston. Here's what to expect. Elsewhere, Jacksonville is on the road to battle Pittsburgh, as Trevor Lawrence experiences "the little yellow towels" for the first time.
Later, a handful of pivotal divisional matchups will be going on around the league. Closing out the evening, the Chicago Bears are facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. QB Tyson Bagent, who led Chicago to a convincing win in his first NFL start last week, is at the helm again in Week 8, starting in place of Justin Fields (thumb).
Here are the top moments!
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Commanders strike
On the third play of Washington's second possession, Sam Howell connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 26-yard touchdown.
Commanders O rolling
After holding Philadelphia to a field goal, Washington got its second touchdown. On the 10th play of the drive, Howell connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a 21-yard touchdown.
Absurd TD grab!
Shortly before halftime, Jalen Hurts threw it up for A.J. Brown near the pylon, and the wide receiver pulled off a sensational one-handed touchdown grab for Philadelphia's first touchdown.
From DEEP!
Joey Slye drained a 61-yard field goal for the Commanders before halftime.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Vikings break the ice
Minnesota scored the first points of the game late in the first quarter when Cam Akers ran in a 6-yard score.
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
A dime
On the 10th play of the opening possession, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hit tight end Jake Ferguson for an 18-yard touchdown.
Pick-six!
Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland stepped in front of Matthew Stafford's pass and ran it back 30 yards for a pick-six.
All Cowboys early on
Two plays after blocking a punt out of the end zone for a safety, the Cowboys took a 26-3 lead when Prescott hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard touchdown.
It's a rout
Prescott hit Lamb for a 22-yard touchdown, giving the Cowboys a 33-3 lead.
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
Colts take advantage
An illegal formation on Brian Bresee extended the Colts' second possession, and they capitalized one play later when Gardner Minshew hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown.
Saints respond
On the seventh play of the ensuing possession, Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit running back Alvin Kamara, who ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.
Rushing scores
Six plays after the Colts stripped Carr and recovered the loose ball, Zach Moss punched in a 1-yard rushing score. Then the Saints responded, with Taysom Hill thundering in a 20-yard score on the ground.
Go deep!
Rashid Shaheed got behind the Colts secondary, and Carr hit the wide receiver in stride for a 58-yard Saints touchdown.
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Texans TD
It took 17 plays and 9:20, but the Texans reached the end zone when fullback Andrew Beck punched in a goal-line score on the ground.
Panthers score
Bryce Young hit tight end Tommy Tremble for a goal-line score. That said, the Panthers missed the extra point.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
FGs for days
It was a messy first half in Pittsburgh with no touchdowns scored and Jacksonville turning the ball over twice but leading 9-3 at halftime.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Pats capitalize
Three plays after Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger intercepted Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown.
Same ol', same ol'
Tagovailoa threw it up, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill brought it down for a 42-yard Dolphins touchdown.
Get it out fast!
Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a goal-line Dolphins touchdown.
New York Jets at New York Giants
Giants D makes a play
Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on the opening possession of the game, and Jihad Ward fell on the loose ball for the Giants, who later got a field goal.
Somehow a TD
Wilson got the ball out to Breece Hall, and the running back ran through the Giants defense for a 50-yard touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
TD No. 1
Titans quarterback Will Levis, who's starting in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), recorded his first NFL touchdown when he connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 47-yard score.
They do it again
Levis and Hopkins hooked up for another touchdown, this one going for 16 yards.
Stay tuned for updates!
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)
