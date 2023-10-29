National Football League NFL Week 8 live updates: Eagles-Commanders, Vikings-Packers, more Updated Oct. 29, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the NFL comes with a handful of all-important matchups Sunday as we close in on the halfway mark of the 2023 season.

Highlighting the early window on FOX, football fans will get to see Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — the top two picks in this year's draft — face off for the first time when Carolina hosts Houston. Here's what to expect. Elsewhere, Jacksonville is on the road to battle Pittsburgh , as Trevor Lawrence experiences " the little yellow towels " for the first time.

Later, a handful of pivotal divisional matchups will be going on around the league. Closing out the evening, the Chicago Bears are facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. QB Tyson Bagent , who led Chicago to a convincing win in his first NFL start last week, is at the helm again in Week 8, starting in place of Justin Fields (thumb).

Here are the top moments!

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Commanders strike

On the third play of Washington's second possession, Sam Howell connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 26-yard touchdown.

Commanders O rolling

After holding Philadelphia to a field goal, Washington got its second touchdown. On the 10th play of the drive, Howell connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a 21-yard touchdown.

Absurd TD grab!

Shortly before halftime, Jalen Hurts threw it up for A.J. Brown near the pylon, and the wide receiver pulled off a sensational one-handed touchdown grab for Philadelphia's first touchdown.

From DEEP!

Joey Slye drained a 61-yard field goal for the Commanders before halftime.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Vikings break the ice

Minnesota scored the first points of the game late in the first quarter when Cam Akers ran in a 6-yard score.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

A dime

On the 10th play of the opening possession, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hit tight end Jake Ferguson for an 18-yard touchdown.

Pick-six!

Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland stepped in front of Matthew Stafford's pass and ran it back 30 yards for a pick-six.

Daron Bland returns an interception 30 yards for a TD to extend Cowboys' lead against Rams

All Cowboys early on

Two plays after blocking a punt out of the end zone for a safety, the Cowboys took a 26-3 lead when Prescott hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard touchdown.

It's a rout

Prescott hit Lamb for a 22-yard touchdown, giving the Cowboys a 33-3 lead.

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Colts take advantage

An illegal formation on Brian Bresee extended the Colts' second possession, and they capitalized one play later when Gardner Minshew hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown.

Saints respond

On the seventh play of the ensuing possession, Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit running back Alvin Kamara, who ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

Rushing scores

Six plays after the Colts stripped Carr and recovered the loose ball, Zach Moss punched in a 1-yard rushing score. Then the Saints responded, with Taysom Hill thundering in a 20-yard score on the ground.

Go deep!

Rashid Shaheed got behind the Colts secondary, and Carr hit the wide receiver in stride for a 58-yard Saints touchdown.

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Texans TD

It took 17 plays and 9:20, but the Texans reached the end zone when fullback Andrew Beck punched in a goal-line score on the ground.

Panthers score

Bryce Young hit tight end Tommy Tremble for a goal-line score. That said, the Panthers missed the extra point.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

FGs for days

It was a messy first half in Pittsburgh with no touchdowns scored and Jacksonville turning the ball over twice but leading 9-3 at halftime.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Pats capitalize

Three plays after Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger intercepted Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown.

Same ol', same ol'

Tagovailoa threw it up, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill brought it down for a 42-yard Dolphins touchdown.

Get it out fast!

Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a goal-line Dolphins touchdown.

New York Jets at New York Giants

Giants D makes a play

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on the opening possession of the game, and Jihad Ward fell on the loose ball for the Giants, who later got a field goal.

Somehow a TD

Wilson got the ball out to Breece Hall, and the running back ran through the Giants defense for a 50-yard touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

TD No. 1

Titans quarterback Will Levis, who's starting in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), recorded his first NFL touchdown when he connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 47-yard score.

They do it again

Levis and Hopkins hooked up for another touchdown, this one going for 16 yards.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

