National Football League NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence inks historic deal 1 hour ago

The "legal tampering period" for NFL free agency kicked off Monday, and some of the biggest stars in the league are already making waves.

Free agents who are returning to the team they played for in 2021 can sign immediately, while players changing teams can merely agree on terms, with those deals becoming official on Wednesday afternoon.

Demarcus Lawrence makes history with Dallas Cowboys

The veteran defensive end is the first of his position in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed after signing a new three-year deal to stay in Dallas through the 2024 season.

At that rate, Lawrence will have earned over $130 million during his time with the Cowboys.

Lawrence, 29, has tallied 48.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons. He previously signed a five-year deal worth $105 million after the 2018 season, but injuries limited him to just seven games last season.

Davante Adams "far" from new deal with Green Bay Packers

The superstar wide receiver has informed the organization that he will not play under the newly minted franchise tag — which would have worked as a one-year contract offer that guaranteed a certain level of pay while keeping Adams from becoming a free agent — that he was given last week.

The Packers tagged Adams shortly after the news of Aaron Rodgers' new record-breaking deal became public.

Adams set the Packers' single-season record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season. He became just the sixth player in NFL history with 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 11-plus touchdown catches in the same season.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears , and after four up-and-down seasons, he spent last season with the Buffalo Bills backing up Josh Allen .

It was previously speculated that the New York Giants were planning to make a run at Trubisky to give Daniel Jones some competition, but the Steelers locked down the 27-year-old on a two-year deal to presumably take over for the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

The AFC North will now feature the first QB off the board from the 2017, 2018 and 2020 NFL Drafts: Trubisky, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (first overall in 2018) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (first overall in 2020).

Browns release Jarvis Landry

His departure from Cleveland comes shortly after news that the Browns acquired former Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper. Landry, who had a $16.6 million cap hit with no guaranteed money left on the final year of his deal, was already questionable to return before the Browns landed Cooper, per ESPN.

Jacksonville Jaguars acquire Christian Kirk in monster deal

The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is off to the Sunshine State after signing a massive four-year, $72 million dollar deal — with a maximum value of $84 million — with the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That max value of $21 million per year makes Kirk, 26, the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Kirk, who has never had a 1,000-yard receiving season since joining the league in 2018, boasts 236 career receptions for 2,902 total yards and 17 touchdowns through 56 games (41 starts).

Detroit Lions lock down Josh Reynolds

For a ninth of what the Jags spent on Kirk, the Lions were able to re-sign breakout wide receiver Reynolds, 27, to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

Cardinals retain TE Zach Ertz

In better news for Arizona, the Cardinals re-signed three-time Pro Bowler Ertz, 31, to a three-year, $31.65 million contract — keeping him among the NFL’s 10 highest-paid tight ends, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ertz racked up 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cards after being traded by the Eagles in Week 6.

Jaguars pick up TE Evan Engram

Engram, 27, agreed to a one-year deal, leaving New York for Jacksonville.

Los Angeles Chargers score J.C. Jackson

The Chargers are signing the former New England Patriots defensive back to a five-year, $85 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

Since 2018, Jackson boasts 25 interceptions (most in NFL) and a 51.8% completion percentage allowed, for second-lowest in the league.

New York Jets pick up TE C.J. Uzomah and OG Laken Tomlinson

Uzomah, 29, is leaving Cincinnati after eight years with the Bengals after signing a three-year deal with the Jets. He forced 13 missed tackles, fifth-most among tight ends, last season.

Joining Uzomah at MetLife Stadium is former San Francisco 49ers guard and Pro Bowler Tomlinson, who inked a three-year deal of his own worth up to $41.2 million. Tomlinson has not missed a game over the past four seasons and has played every single offensive snap for coach Kyle Shanahan across the past three years.

Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Chase Edmonds

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is the newest weapon in Miami's arsenal. The Dolphins have agreed on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, with $6.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmonds, who turns 26 next month, recorded 903 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games played last season before a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 9 sidelined him through Week 14.

Chargers re-sign wideout Mike Williams

Williams, 27, has officially agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years, keeping him with the Bolts through the 2024 season.

Cowboys hold onto Michael Gallup

America's Team has retained wide receiver Michael Gallup on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus to keep him in Dallas and off the open market.

The 26-year-old racked up 445 yards and two touchdowns last season in a backup role for the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks acquire Drew Lock

In the wake of veteran QB Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks come into possession of Lock, along with DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater as backup QB

The 29-year-old Miami native and former Broncos QB is going back to his roots after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Packers sign LB De’Vondre Campbell

The All-Pro linebacker won't be leaving Green Bay for a long time after agreeing to a new five-year deal.

Campbell, 28, logged 146 combined tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass deflections in 16 starts last season.

Seahawks retain key defender Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks and the Pro Bowl safety have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal nearly two months after Diggs, 29, underwent surgery for a broken fibula suffered in Seattle's final game of the 2021-22 season.

Jason Kelce returning to Eagles

All-Pro center Kelce, 34, is "having way too much fun" to retire and is coming back for another year in Philly — his 12th NFL season. His contract is structured similarly to the $9 million deal he signed last year, functioning as a one-year deal but with money spread over multiple years for cap purposes, per ESPN.

Chicago Bears secure DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Bears are expected to sign former Bengals defensive tackle Ogunjobi, 27, to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million, including $26.35 million guaranteed.

The Bengals are re-signing DT B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million deal in wake of Ogunjobi joining the Bears.

Jaguars add wide receiver Zay Jones

The Jaguars started the day signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a monster deal, and they are adding another weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game.

Jones is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with a $24 million base salary.

Chargers land Sebastian Joseph-Day

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is staying put in Southern California, but for a different team.

Joseph-Day adds to the impressive offseason the Chargers are having, already signing cornerback J.C. Jackson, while also trading for Khalil Mack and re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams.

