Live grades, analysis for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft is underway.
FOX Sports will follow every pick live from the podium in Cleveland right here, as we track all 32 first-round selections right as they are announced Thursday night.
We'll also have FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang grading every pick in real time as he breaks down how each prospect will fit with his new NFL team.
You'll also want to check out the FOX Sports Draft Watch Party for live analysis throughout the night, featuring Trey Wingo, Eli Manning, Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre, RJ Young, Jordan Palmer, TJ Houshmandzadeh and other surprise guests.
Here are Rang's live grades for the first-rounders:
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins)
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers)
18. Miami Dolphins
20. Chicago Bears
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)