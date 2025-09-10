National Football League 2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys? Published Sep. 11, 2025 10:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are few days in the sports calendar which annually generate more overreactions than the Monday after Week 1 in the NFL.

With their favorite team undefeated, half of the league’s fan base is already planning postseason viewing parties. It’s now Super Bowl or bust, baby!

The other half — winless and disillusioned — might be harboring doubts their club will ever win again. For some, the NFL should just fast-forward through the season to get the 2026 draft here that much sooner.

It is for those poor souls that we offer support — in the form of an updated first-round mock draft.

This draft order was created by following the inverse order of current Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

The Saints already have three young quarterbacks on the roster in current starter Spencer Rattler, second-round pick Tyler Shough and third-year pro Jake Haener, but if New Orleans "earns" the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, reinforcements will likely be made. The Saints would have a fascinating decision to make if Arch Manning were to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2026 draft. The third-year junior might be especially intrigued by the possibility of playing in New Orleans, following in his famous grandfather’s footsteps. But while Manning has dominated offseason discourse, Nussmeier is the NFL legacy surging to the forefront of the quarterback conversation since the season began. Of course, he also has ties to New Orleans, as his father, Doug Nussmeier, is the Saints’ offensive coordinator. Garrett is a fiery leader with a strong arm and terrific spatial awareness in the pocket, boasting the physical traits and intangibles teams expect of a franchise QB.

2. Cleveland Browns: Arch Manning, QB, Texas, 6-4, 220

Perhaps it wouldn’t make much sense to invest yet another pick on a signal-caller after drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in April, but does anyone really think Cleveland would pass on the opportunity to bring in Manning if the opportunity presented itself? With Jacksonville’s first-round pick in their back pocket due to the Travis Hunter trade, Cleveland could even offer a bounty of picks to move up, if necessary.

Manning looked nothing like a future No. 1 selection in Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State, but I (and, more importantly, scouts) expect him to vastly improve as this year goes on and ultimately be an early draft pick, whenever the true junior opts into the NFL.

After a rough season opener, Arch Manning looked like he got his swagger back in Week 2. Will he declare for the draft after the season? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Titans already boast one of the NFL’s better defensive tackles in Jeffery Simmons. Pairing him with Woods — a similarly-gifted brawler seemingly destined to be a top-five pick — would provide Tennessee with legitimate foundational pieces inside to anchor the roster rebuild that began with the selection of Cam Ward at No. 1 overall this spring.

Defensive backs rarely warrant top-five consideration, but former cornerback-turned-head coach Aaron Glenn might see Downs’ instincts, versatility and winning pedigree as a perfect building block for the Jets’ rebuild.

Bryce Young could still turn things around and guide the Panthers to a respectable season, but an ugly Week 1 loss to Jacksonville hardly inspires confidence. Sellers would be a popular local pick, and he offers a tantalizing combination of size, arm and mobility that could have Panthers fans (and scouts) remembering Cam Newton’s glory days.

LaNorris Sellers is establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in college football. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Giants fans might shudder at the idea of investing yet another draft pick on an offensive lineman (especially one hailing from the same program that Ereck Flowers attended), but scouts are enamored with Mauigoa’s upside. Mario Cristobal helped mold Penei Sewell — one of college football's most dominant offensive linemen that I’ve seen over the past quarter-century — and Mauigoa is similarly gifted.

Pardon the pun, but the Dolphins looked like fish out of water in an embarrassing 33-8 loss in Indianapolis, raising all sorts of questions about the direction of the franchise. This team needs some stability up front, and Fano — a proven rock at both left and right tackle — could help provide that.

Even with Maxx Crosby resigned to a megadeal in the offseason, Pete Carroll is going to keep pushing for pass-rushers. Faulk isn’t as twitchy off the ball as Crosby, but he’s long, strong and tenacious.

Like the Raiders one pick earlier, the Browns already boast one of the NFL’s elite (and highest-paid) defenders in Myles Garrett, but keeping him fresh and focused can be a challenge. Parker’s burst and lateral agility make him a nightmare to block one-on-one, and he certainly would get plenty of single-team looks with opponents focusing on Garrett.

10. New England Patriots: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas, 6-3, 237

I’m eager to see how quickly the Patriots adopt new head coach Mike Vrabel’s personality. Hill plays with an infectious energy, and he’s versatile — capable of rushing off the edge or playing a more traditional off-ball linebacker.

11. Atlanta Falcons: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6-0, 193

Given that he’s yet to play his first game of 2025 after tearing his ACL in the offseason, this likely will be viewed by some as too early for McCoy. When healthy, however, he’s a proven silky-smooth corner, and the Falcons have certainly not shied from bold draft-day picks in recent years, including their selection of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. two years ago.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Dak Prescott is not the problem in Dallas, but his prime might not mesh with their current reset, either. With two first-round picks in both this and the 2027 draft due to the trade of Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones will almost surely be thinking of the future. Klubnik’s combination of mobility, short-to-intermediate range, accuracy and intangibles fit nicely into what NFL teams are looking for in today’s modern-era quarterback.

Cade Klubnick already has a lot of game experience, but scouts differ greatly on how good of a prospect he is. (Photo by Katie Januck/Getty Images)

The investment in Sam Darnold won’t look wise if the Seahawks cannot surround him with more explosive pass-catchers. At just over 5-foot-11, Lemon lacks the towering size most teams want in a first-round receiver, but he’s lightning quick off the snap and is quite physical, bouncing off would-be tacklers.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Kayden Proctor, OT, Alabama, 6-7, 360

If the Daniel Jones resurrection is going to continue long term, the Colts will want to continue to boost their offensive line. Proctor is massive and shockingly athletic.

Ben Johnson may find that the easiest way to get Caleb Williams on track would be to help with a more reliable running game. Love is a galloping runner with an explosive burst to get to and through the line of scrimmage and run away from defenders once in the open.

James Conner remains one of the NFL’s most dependable and, frankly, underrated running backs, but he won’t last forever. Singleton offers an intriguing package of size, leg drive and soft hands that might remind the club of a younger version of their current star.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State, 6-5, 235

The Aaron Rodgers experiment in Pittsburgh earned rave reviews in Week 1 with the future Hall of Famer throwing four touchdowns without an interception in a scintillating win against a Jets organization that just released him. Even the most ardent Steelers fan, however, might be thinking about the future and, with all due respect to 2025 draft pick Will Howard, Allar’s size and big arm might be too tantalizing to pass up.

Drew Allar is aiming to lead Penn State to the College Football Playoff … and himself into Day 1 of next year's NFL Draft. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After thrashing Montana State and Oklahoma State by a combined score of 128-16, Oregon faces its first challenge of its Big Ten slate this season against Northwestern on Saturday. Be sure to check out the younger brother of longtime college football standout DJ Uiagalelei in this contest — scouts certainly are — as the power-packed defender is one of a flock of Ducks generating early round grades.

19. Houston Texans: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State, 6-5, 265

Since James Franklin took over as Penn State’s head coach, few teams throughout the college football landscape have produced quality edge rushers more effectively. Dennis-Sutton offers terrific length and strength as a run-stuffer, as well as impressive burst off the edge.

After a dismal three quarters against Chicago, J.J. McCarthy looked fantastic in the fourth quarter of his NFL debut, guiding the Vikings to a thrilling comeback. But even with superstar Justin Jefferson and the anticipated return of Jordan Addison, McCarthy will need more weapons to fully reach his potential. Tyson offers an exciting combination of size, burst, quickness and soft hands to maximize the one-on-one opportunities he’d get in this offense.

21. Denver Broncos: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State, 6-4, 235

Similar to Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota a pick earlier, Sean Payton’s offense generates much of the buzz in Denver, but it was the defense that "spurred" the Broncos’ opening victory against Houston. Nevertheless, adding more speed is always a priority when playing in a division as loaded with playmakers as the AFC West — and Styles is one of this year’s most dynamic athletes.

22. Washington Commanders: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon, 6-3, 240

Oregon has produced a number of quality tight ends over the past 25 years, including last year’s No. 46 overall pick Terrance Ferguson. Sadiq, though, might have the highest upside of all of them. He’s a legitimate matchup nightmare too big and powerful for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers, profiling similarly to former No. 6 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler Vernon Davis.

While longtime stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have recently received reinforcements in the form of rookie Mykel Williams (among others) and speedy outside linebacker Dee Winters, the club could still use more juice off the edge. Bailey isn’t a household name yet, but he’s lightning quick off the ball and closes like he’s running downhill.

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State, 6-4, 328

Whether it be along the offensive line, linebacker or even defensive back, playing for Jim Harbaugh requires a great deal of physicality. Harris stands out in that regard, showing the tenacity and awareness to battle receivers at the catch point, as well as in run support.

When his back isn’t ailing him, Matthew Stafford remains one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but the Rams would be wise to start planning for the future. For such a tall signal-caller, Mendoza has a surprisingly quick release and the deep-ball accuracy to serve as a true understudy behind Stafford.

Fernando Mendoza put himself on scouts' radar with his work at Cal. At Indiana, he's trying to play his way into the first round. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

26. Cincinnati Bengals: Akeem Mesidor, DE, Miami, 6-3, 280

Offering an exciting combination of initial quickness, choppy hands and a stubby frame which help him consistently win the leverage battle, Mesidor is a natural disruptor. His ability to consistently play on the other side of the line of scrimmage will make him highly valued by NFL teams — especially those looking to protect leads.

27. Detroit Lions: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon, 6-0, 207

A freshman All-American at Purdue, Thieneman made the jump to "greener" pastures for 2025 and could put himself in even better position to make big plays because of it. He’s already proven himself to be a ballhawk, intercepting six passes in his first two seasons in West Lafayette. His instincts, quick feet and soft hands stand out on tape.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, 5-9, 229

With Xavier Worthy ailing and Rashee Rice suspended, the Chiefs might be looking for help at receiver in 2026. But don’t overlook the possibility of adding to their backfield. Coleman is a virtual clone of former UCLA and NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew, offering terrific contact balance in a power-packed frame.

With their first of the draft picks gained in the trade of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will almost certainly be looking for an immediate-impact defender (especially if Jerry Jones gambles on a quarterback with Dallas’ native pick). Allen is the next in a long line of superstar Georgia linebackers, offering a prototypical frame and true explosiveness.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami, 6-3, 275

A compact defender with a fire-hydrant for a lower half, Bain is tough to move at the point of attack, setting a firm edge in the running game and playing with the motor and physicality that playoff regulars like the Ravens love to find "slip" to them at the end of the first round.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Connor Lew, C, Auburn, 6-3, 302

As their trademark "Tush Push" play proved so consistently during last year’s Super Bowl run, the Eagles are as stout up the middle as any team in the NFL. With Landon Dickerson already dealing with nagging injuries, however, Philadelphia could be in search of reinforcements. Lew is more agile than powerful, but he’s this year’s most impressive interior offensive lineman on tape.

32. Buffalo Bills: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 195

The Bills looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl favorite with their thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Ravens. Continuing to surround Josh Allen with playmakers should always be the strategy and, with a touchdown in each of Ohio State’s first two games of the year, Tate appears capable of extending the Buckeyes’ first-round pipeline of receivers to the NFL to five consecutive years.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

