2024 Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Seattle lands a top Edge and rising QB

With only seven picks in this year's draft, Seattle Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider surely wants an opportunity to accumulate more selections. Since Schneider took over as the team's general manager in 2010, the Seahawks have picked seven players or fewer in a draft only once — in 2021, when they had a franchise-low three picks.

But whether there will be trade interest from other teams remains to be seen. For now, the Seahawks have the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and no second-rounder after acquiring former Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams in a midseason trade last year.

No matter their number of picks, the Seahawks look to build upon an impressive 2023 draft class that featured top-flight first-rounders in cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The team later selected running back Zach Charbonnet and starting offensive guard Anthony Bradford.

Seattle also enters its first draft in 15 years without longtime head coach Pete Carroll. So it will be an adjustment for Schneider and new coach Mike Macdonald to determine which players fit the team's new schemes.

Needs for the Seahawks include offensive line, linebacker, pass rusher, receiver and quarterback.

Now, let's look at our seven-round mock draft for Seattle.

Round 1, Pick 16: DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Seahawks could certainly use offensive line help, so a player like Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu makes sense. New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has inside intel on Fautanu and how he would fit into his system from their time together with the Huskies.

However, with Macdonald taking over the defense, Schneider looks to set him up for success with one of the best pass-rushers available in this year's draft. In two seasons with the Bruins, Latu had 23.5 sacks in 25 games. And at 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.64 40 at his pro day.

Yes, the Seahawks have defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones, Uchenna Nwosu and Williams under high-dollar contracts, and they also have young edge rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall in the fold. But you can never have too many pass-rushers in the NFL, and Latu has the versatility to rush from the interior or the edge of the defense, along with occasionally dropping into coverage as a zone defender.

Seattle's medical staff will have to be comfortable enough with Latu's early college neck injury to make him a first-round selection. But if deemed healthy, Latu would be a good fit in Macdonald's defensive scheme because of his versatility. FOX Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang has Latu as his No. 16-ranked player. Joel Klatt has Latu at No. 25.

Round 3, Pick 81: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Corley has been compared to Deebo Samuel because of his ability to make defenders miss. He would provide explosiveness after the catch and can also help Seattle in the return game, especially with the NFL installing new kickoff rules this year. The 5-foot-11, 215 pound receiver had 79 catches for 984 receiving yards and 11 scores in 2023. According to reports, Corley had a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks.

Round 4, Pick 102, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

The Seahawks have not had an anchor on the offensive line since Max Unger was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2015. Van Pran-Granger, who was a three-year starter at Georgia, would have a chance to solidify that spot for the next decade in Seattle.

Round 4, Pick 118, QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler has shown flashes of playmaking ability at Oklahoma and with the Gamecocks, but he needs time to develop into a consistent performer. He could get it playing behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell in Seattle. According to reports, Rattler took a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks.

Round 6, Pick 179 LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Ulofoshio ran a 4.56 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine and had a productive final season at Washington, finishing with 94 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Round 6, Pick 192 OL LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

As a graduate transfer from Arizona State, Henderson earned All-Big 10 honors in his only season for the Wolverines, playing left tackle. He also played guard in college and offers some versatility to play both positions at the next level. Henderson is the son-in-law of former Seahawks QB Jon Kitna.

Round 7, Pick 235 CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

We can't do a Seahawks mock draft without taking a cornerback. So, to pay homage to the Legion of Boom, Hadden is the pick here. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound corner finished with six career interceptions and 18 pass breakups during his college career for the Volunteers. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in October but ran a 4.57 40 at his pro day.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

