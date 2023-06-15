National Basketball Association NBA free agency tracker: The latest on Bradley Beal, James Harden and more Updated Jun. 15, 2023 6:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the end of the NBA Finals comes the start of the NBA offseason, and while this year's pool of free agents won't be as star-studded as it has been in past years, there's expected to be plenty of movement throughout the league with the implementation of the new CBA.

Here are the latest NBA free agency rumors:

76ers focused on Harden, not interested in VanVleet

The 76ers "have made it clear" their main focus is on keeping Joel Embiid's current co-star, James Harden, and not finding him a new one, according to Yahoo! Sports. Harden can become a free agent if he declines his $35 million player option ahead of the June 29 deadline.

If Harden departs Philadelphia, the 76ers aren't expected to attempt to reunite free-agent guard Fred VanVleet with former Raptors coach and new 76ers coach Nick Nurse, Yahoo! Sports added.

Should 76ers want James Harden back? The Philadelphia 76ers season is over but what is next for James Harden? He will reportedly decline his $35 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent. Another report says that Harden quote: 'will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself.' He is seeking a long-term deal. Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, Ric Bucher and Cuttino Mobley weigh in on whether Philly should want Harden back or not.

Celtics looking to keep Brown, but might be open to trading someone else

Boston looks like it wants to keep its star duo together this offseason as it's focused on getting an extension done with Jaylen Brown, ESPN and Yahoo! Sports have reported. While Brown is still under contract through the 2023-24 season, he's eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason that would be worth $290 million over five seasons. Meanwhile, the Celtics are pondering the idea of trading one of their rotational guards (Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard) this offseason, according to MassLive.

Paul looking to remain in Phoenix

As the Suns have a decision to make in the upcoming weeks, Chris Paul said in an interview with the Arizona Republic that he "absolutely" wants to stay in Phoenix, adding "That’s why I’m there."

It was reported by Bleacher Report on June 7 that the Suns planned to waive Paul ahead of June 28, when the remaining $15 million of his $30.8 salary for the 2023-24 season becomes guaranteed. However, ESPN and The Athletic both reported that the Suns are weighing all of their options still, which include keeping Paul at his full guaranteed salary, waiving him or trading him.

Chris Paul future with Suns uncertain, are Celtics the best landing spot? Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NBA including the latest Chris Paul news, as the Phoenix Suns contemplate their future with the 12x All-Star.

Bulls shopping LaVine?

It appears multiple All-Star shooting guards could be on the trade market this offseason. The Chicago Bulls are "quietly gauging" trade interest in Zach LaVine, according to Yahoo! Sports. LaVine, 28, just finished up the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract he signed last offseason.

Clippers looking to keep Westbrook on discount

After they helped the former MVP revive his career, the Clippers are "hoping" to keep Russell Westbrook on a hometown discount with a contract worth $3.8 million, according to Bleacher Report. Westbrook joined the Clippers after being bought out by the Jazz, who acquired him in a trade deadline move with the Lakers.

Mavericks considering draft pick and player swaps

Ahead of the June 22 NBA Draft, the Mavericks are considering trading down from the No. 10 overall pick to acquire a veteran player, according to Yahoo! Sports. One of the discussed trades involved the Mavericks acquiring John Collins and the No. 15 overall pick from the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 10 pick plus Davis Bertans, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Kuzma hitting free agency?

It's considered to be a "lock" that Kyle Kuzma declines his $13 million player option to become a free agent, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported. It "isn't clear" if the Wizards would like to keep Kuzma or not or possibly move him in a sign-and-trade, according to Stein.

Pacers have explored multiple veteran wing trades

Indiana has explored multiple trade options involving Toronto's O.G. Anunoby and Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter dating back to the trade deadline in February and is also "expected" to be in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Beal leaving D.C.?

The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal are working to find the three-time All-Star a new home, according to The Athletic. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract extension with the Wizards last summer. He's the only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause.

VanVleet opts out

Fred VanVleet is opting out of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. VanVleet, 29, had a player option worth $22.8 million for the 2023-24 season.

This story will be updated throughout the 2023 NBA offseason.

