2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Odds: Wemby Favored to Win Game's MVP

Just after the NFL season comes to an end, the NBA's All-Star Weekend sneaks right up on you.

This weekend, the Association's biggest stars will converge on Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, and a host of other activities.

Let's check out the odds for All-Star Weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 11, as well as what to know about each event.

NBA All-Star Game winning team

USA Stripes: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

World: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

USA Stars: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

What to know: This year, the All-Stars will be split into three squads, who will play a round-robin format. Two teams will feature American players, and one will feature international players. The favored USA Stripes squad consists of a number of veteran stars, including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. LeBron James will not play in the game due to injury. The USA Stars team features Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and others, while the World squad features Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama, among others. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the game due to injury.

All-Star MVP

Victor Wembanyama: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Tyrese Maxey: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Devin Booker: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cade Cunningham: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Kevin Durant: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jamal Murray: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Anthony Edwards: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: Of the last five MVPs, only one will play this season — Curry. The Warriors' icon won the award last season and back in 2022. Damian Lillard won in 2024, Jayson Tatum won in 2023 and Antetokounmpo won in 2021. Lillard and Tatum haven't played this season due to injury. If the favored Wemby is to win MVP, it will be his first trophy in his second All-Star Game.

Slam Dunk Contest winner

Carter Bryant: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Jaxson Hayes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Keshad Johnson: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Jase Richardson: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: For the first time in three years, we will have a new Slam-Dunk Contest champion. Mac McClung won the event three years straight, but he is not in the field this season. Carter Bryant is a rookie forward for the Spurs, Jaxson Hayes is a seventh-year center for the Lakers, Keshad Johnson is a second-year forward for the Heat, and Jase Richardson — son of two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson — is a rookie guard for the Magic.

3-Point Contest winner

Kon Knueppel: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Damian Lillard: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Devin Booker: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jamal Murray: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tyrese Maxey: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Norman Powell: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Bobby Portis: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

What to know: Kon Knueppel, a rookie Hornet, is on pace to become one of the game's most prolific 3-point shooters in only his first season. He recently broke Curry's record for 3-pointers made by a rookie (166 — Knueppel has already made 179), and he's currently fifth in the league with 3.4 made 3s per game. As for Lillard, he will look to become the third three-time winner (Larry Bird and Craig Hodges), and will look to accomplish the feat as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered last season.