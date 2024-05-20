National Basketball Association Bronny James on playing basketball as LeBron's son: 'A lot of criticism gets thrown my way' Published May. 20, 2024 10:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bronny James has some huge sneakers to fill in the eyes of NBA fans.

The son of 20-time All-Star LeBron James is well-aware of the pressure he's under as he prepares for his own NBA career.

On Wednesday, the former USC guard spoke with SiriusXM NBA Radio about his decision to declare for the NBA Draft, as well as the criticism he faces as the son of a future Hall of Famer.

"I always want to end up where I'm happy the most," James said on his choice to go pro.

"[My] mom always told me to take me where my heart wants me to be … and I've just found happiness in what I'm doing right now … I feel like that's where I want myself to be at."

The 6-foot-4 player spent one season with the Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6%/26.7%/67.6% in 19.3 minutes per game in what was his freshman season.

The 19-year-old announced his decision to enter the draft in April, while also maintaining his college eligibility by entering the NCAA transfer portal. His father is currently the oldest active NBA player at 39 and is expected to return for his 21st season.

After turning heads during his time at the recent NBA Combine, Bronny is ready to make a name for himself in the NBA — preferably one that's not always compared to his father's. But that will be easier said than done.

"It's tough," James said about playing basketball as the son of NBA great LeBron James.

"A lot of criticism gets thrown my way. But you know, I've got to deal with it," he continued. "They don't know what I've been through … I just try to make the best of my opportunities that [are] given to me."

While following in his dad's footsteps will undoubtedly come with comparisons throughout his career, Bronny plans to forge his own path in the NBA and keep playing the sport he loves most.

