National Basketball Association Bronny James, son of LeBron, reportedly declaring for 2024 NBA Draft Updated Apr. 5, 2024 12:02 p.m. ET

USC guard Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced on Instagram Friday that he's declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal," James posted.

A five-star recruit, James appeared in 25 games (six starts) for USC last season. His season debut was delayed after going into cardiac arrest in July.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6%/26.7%/67.6% in 19.3 minutes per game in what was his freshman season. The Trojans went 15-18 (8-12 in Pac-12 play), missing the NCAA Tournament.

James will be 20 at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who James has played for since the 2018-19 NBA season, have a second-round selection in the 2024 draft but are devoid of a first-rounder.

