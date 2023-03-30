Major League Baseball
Preseason odds to win 2023 MLB National League MVP

Updated Mar. 30, 2023 12:14 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to the National League West Division title last season, winning 111 games and finishing 22 games ahead of the runner-up San Diego Padres.

The rivals combined for five of the top nine preseason candidates for NL MVP at FOX Bet.

Outfielder Juan Soto, who was traded to San Diego from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, is the favorite heading into the season. Soto, 24, was the runner-up for NL MVP and NL Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP when he was with Boston, is the second betting choice at +900. 

How much do bettors love the Padres this season? Fernando Tatis Jr. is the co-third batting choice (+1000) despite having to miss the first 21 games to complete his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

So with MLB Opening Day upon us, let's take a look at the 2023 National League MVP odds (odds via FOX Bet):*

Juan Soto, Padres: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Trea Turner, Phillies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Manny Machado, Padres: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Austin Riley, Braves: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Pete Alonso, Mets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Complete NL MVP odds list

* Odds as of 03/30/2023

Previous 10 NL MVP winners

2022: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
2021: Bryce Harper, Phillies
2020: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2019: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
2018: Christian Yelich, Brewers
2017: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
2016: Kris Bryant, Cubs
2015: Bryce Harper, Nationals
2014: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
2013: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates

