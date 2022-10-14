Major League Baseball MLB Division Series: Dodgers-Padres top plays; Phillies, Guardians win 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

Closing things out on FS1 is Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres (8:37 p.m. ET). In Friday's first NLDS Game 3, the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves, 9-1.

Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees 4-2 in a hard-fought Game 2 of the ALDS, which was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather, to tie the series 1-1 heading into Saturday.

Here are all the top plays from Friday's action.

Dodgers at Padres (Series tied 1-1)

Stay tuned for updates.

Phillies 9, Braves 1 (PHI leads 2-1)

In the zone

For the first time since 2011, postseason baseball was going down in Philly, and the home team started off with a bang.

After allowing just one hit in the first inning, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out the side in the second inning to keep things scoreless.

Offense clicking

The Phillies' bats came to life in the third inning.

Shortstop Bryson Stott crushed a doubled to right field, bringing in Brandon Marsh to give Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead.

Heating up

Atlanta intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber, but that plan quickly backfired when Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, bringing in Stott and Schwarber with him. Just like that, the Phillies took a 4-0 lead.

Then, Bryce Harper gave the Phillies another boost with a two-run homer to close out the third inning.

Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper give Phillies a 6-0 lead over Braves Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins each homered off Spencer Strider to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Braves on the board

The Phillies were about to get out of the sixth inning with the shutout still in place, but Hoskins wasn't able to hang on to the throw at first.

Michael Harris II singled to right in the next at-bat, scoring Dansby Swanson and cutting the Braves' deficit to 6-1.

Standing ovation

Nola checked out in the seventh inning after a dominant performance that brought the crowd to its feet.

What could have been

Harper was this close to hitting another home run, but it was just short. Nonetheless, he brought in Matt Vierling with the double to extend the Phillies' lead, 7-1 …

… but the Phillies were quick to add to that. Nick Castellanos was next at-bat, and he finished what Harper started, hitting a single that allowed J.T. Realmuto and Harper to score.

Just like that, it was a 9-1 game headed into the eighth inning, and things ended there.

The Phillies jump out to a 9-1 lead after Bryce Harper's RBI The Philadelphia Phillies jumped out to a 9-1 lead over the Atlanta Braves after Bryce Harper's RBI double and Nick Castellanos' two-run single.

Guardians 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Hot start

New York came out swinging — literally — in this one. In the bottom of the first inning, Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton homered to right field, bringing in Gleyber Torres with him for an early 2-0 lead.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton launches two-run homer Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushes a two-run home run to give New York an early 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Closing the gap

Andrés Giménez's single to right field allowed Josh Naylor to score, bringing the Guardians within one run.

With bases loaded, Cleveland had a chance to take the lead, but Yankees starter Nestor Cortes had other plans. He came up with a clutch play get N.Y. off the field with its lead intact.

Nestor Cortes makes unbelievable play to end the Guardians' rally With the bases loaded, New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes makes an unreal snag and gets the third out at first to end the Cleveland Guardians' rally.

Knotted up

The Guardians tied things up in the fifth inning when Amed Rosario homered to center field.

Amed Rosario's solo home run ties the game up at 2 Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario ties the game up at 2.

Right on the money

Guardians pitcher Trevor Stephan — a former Yankees prospect — continued his dominant performance against his former team, as Cleveland kept things even through the seventh inning.

Free baseball!

Jameson Taillon entered the game for the Yankees in the top of the 10th inning, but things didn't go as planned.

José Ramírez hit a shallow fly to left and then advanced to third on a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

When it rains, it pours

Ramírez scored on the next at-bat, courtesy of a single from Oscar Gonzalez. Just like that, Cleveland took a 3-2 lead with no outs and momentum on its side.

It didn't stay a one-run game for long, as Gonzalez got home shortly after to make it 4-2, and things ended there.

Cleveland Guardians rally in the tenth to beat the Yankees Cleveland scores two runs in the tenth inning to beat New York, 4-2.

