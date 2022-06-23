Major League Baseball
Logan Gilbert uses alter ego to find right mindset for Mariners Logan Gilbert uses alter ego to find right mindset for Mariners
Major League Baseball

Logan Gilbert uses alter ego to find right mindset for Mariners

2 hours ago

By Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Logan Gilbert is more than just an emerging star for the Seattle Mariners.

He was a 4.0 Dean’s List student at Stetson University. He is as nice as they come. And the praise he received from his college coach, Steven Trimper, perfectly sums it up.

"I've coached maybe 900 kids over 29 years, but he's the most genuine, down-to-earth, fierce competitor that has no ego I've ever been around," Trimper said. "He's just the most wonderful human being you'll ever meet. This is a guy who has done everything right in his life, off the field, in the classroom and as a person."

Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Off the field and any day at the ballpark when he isn't pitching, you’ll struggle to find someone nicer than Logan Gilbert.

On the days he pitches, though, that all changes. That's when "Logan" is replaced by "Walter."

Walter is Gilbert’s alter ego — the persona he takes on when he pitches. Walter is angry, Walter is fierce, and Walter is a damn good pitcher.

How did this all start? Why did the second-year right-hander feel he needed an alter ego? 

Well, this week, I had Gilbert on "Flippin' Bats" and was able to pick his brain on the matter. 

"It all started as a joke in college, honestly," Gilbert said.

"It started when we were eating lunch in a mall on a road trip in college, and now here we are in the big leagues, and it has somehow stayed with me. It’s doing all right, so I’m keeping it.

"You kind of get more competitive and more locked in when it’s your start day. But then it became a person somehow. Without even thinking, I just said, ‘Walter.’ I’m not even sure where that came from. Somehow, it stuck."

Gilbert shot up through the minor leagues after being drafted 14th overall by Seattle in 2018. Following an uneven rookie season in 2021, the 25-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2022.

Gilbert is 7-3 on the mound with a minuscule 2.28 ERA through his first 14 starts. I would certainly say Walter is doing better than "all right."

How does Walter transform Gilbert's mindset on the mound?

"I don’t know. It just kind of happens." he said.

"I guess it’s probably when we go into the meetings, it probably starts a little bit. Then once I get everything on and go out there, I just get locked in and kind of turn off who I am and turn on the other side, the more competitive side."

That fiery mindset of Walter's could help Gilbert land a spot on the American League All-Star team as he looks to get the underperforming Mariners back into playoff contention.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Shohei Ohtani dominates with 13 K's, continues historic week
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani dominates with 13 K's, continues historic week

4 mins ago
Is Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., a year after ACL injury, fully back?
Major League Baseball

Is Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., a year after ACL injury, fully back?

29 mins ago
Yankees, Mets have New York in a baseball state of mind
Major League Baseball

Yankees, Mets have New York in a baseball state of mind

2 hours ago
Cardinals vs. Brewers: Who wins in battle for the NL Central?
Major League Baseball

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Who wins in battle for the NL Central?

22 hours ago
Title IX stories: Yankees' Class-A manager Rachel Balkovec never gave up quest
Major League Baseball

Title IX stories: Yankees' Class-A manager Rachel Balkovec never gave up quest

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes