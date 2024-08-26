Major League Baseball
Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Season
Published Aug. 26, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET
The home run is a staple of Major League Baseball, a testament to a hitter's power and skill. Over the years, many players have achieved impressive home run totals in a single season. Let's take a look at the top home run leaders in MLB history.
MLB single-season home run leaders (post-1900):
- No. 1: 73 home runs - Barry Bonds (2001)
- No. 2: 70 home runs - Mark McGwire (1998)
- No. 3: 66 home runs - Sammy Sosa (1998)
- No. 4: 65 home runs - Mark McGwire (1999)
- No. 5: 64 home runs - Sammy Sosa (2001)
- No. 6: 63 home runs - Sammy Sosa (1999)
- No. 7: 62 home runs - Aaron Judge (2022)
- No. 8: 61 home runs - Roger Maris (1961)
- No. 9: 60 home runs - Babe Ruth (1927)
- No. 10: 59 home runs - Babe Ruth (1921)
Who holds the record for the most home runs in one season?
Barry Bonds holds the record for the most home runs in one season, with a whopping 73 home runs hit in the 2001 season.
Who holds the record for most home runs this season?
In 2024, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees holds the record for most home runs in the current season, with 51 home runs (as of 8/26).
