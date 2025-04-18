Major League Baseball Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, social media violation Published Apr. 18, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday following his ejection during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB's social media policy.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the decision.

Chisholm is appealing the decision.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning on Thursday night in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon when Chisholm argued after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Chisholm then posted on his X account, "Not even ... close!!!!!" with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB's regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said after the game. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset.

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool," he added. "I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."

