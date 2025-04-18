Major League Baseball
Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, social media violation
Major League Baseball

Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, social media violation

Published Apr. 18, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday following his ejection during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB's social media policy.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the decision.

Chisholm is appealing the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning on Thursday night in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon when Chisholm argued after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm is ejected after arguing a strike three call vs. Rays

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm is ejected after arguing a strike three call vs. Rays

Chisholm then posted on his X account, "Not even ... close!!!!!" with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB's regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said after the game. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset.

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool," he added. "I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chalky championship runs — a new trend or classic fool's gold?

Chalky championship runs — a new trend or classic fool's gold?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes