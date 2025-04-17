Major League Baseball Jazz Chisholm Jr. blasts ump after ejection from Yankees' 6-3 win over Rays Updated Apr. 18, 2025 12:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Thursday night, but second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasn't on the field to celebrate their fourth straight win. Chisholm was ejected by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch that appeared low.

Just a few minutes after he was sent to the locker room, Chisholm went on social media and wrote, "Not even f---ing close!" The post was later deleted, though he could still face a fine for violating MLB's social media rules.

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm is ejected after arguing a strike three call vs. Rays

MLB's regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset."

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool." he added. "I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."

That was Chisholm's fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Ben Rice had his first big league four-hit game and drove in two runs, while Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer in the Yankees' first game as a visitor at their spring training home.

Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer for the displaced Rays, who are playing this season at Steinbrenner Field because Hurricane Milton tore off the roof panels at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct 9.

Many fans in Tampa made it seem like the Bronx south. They chanted "Let's go Yankees!" and cheered loudly for New York while the hometown fans in the crowd of 10,046 answered "Let's go Rays!" at times.

Yankees vs. Rays Highlights | MLB on FOX

Aaron Judge had an RBI single in the first on a 1-for-4 night that lowered his batting average to .400.

New York broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth when Jasson Dominguez grounded into a run-scoring forceout against Taj Bradley (2-1) and Rice followed with a two-run single off Manuel Rodriguez.

Tim Hill (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings, Ian Hamilton struck out three in 1 2/3 innings and Devin Williams finished for his fourth save.

Caminero gave the Rays a 3-1 lead in the third on his fifth homer this season, launching an opposite-field, two-run shot to right off former Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

Cabrera led off the fifth with his first homer of the season and Cody Bellinger hit into a run-scoring forceout.

Bradley gave up six runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Yankees starter Will Warren lasted just 1 2/3 innings and left with the bases loaded in the second after throwing 53 pitches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

