Major League Baseball
Giants win wild walk-off vs. Rangers on Heliot Ramos' Little League homer
Major League Baseball

Giants win wild walk-off vs. Rangers on Heliot Ramos' Little League homer

Published Apr. 27, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET

Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Heliot Ramos hits a little-league home run in the Giants' 3-2 win over Rangers

Heliot Ramos hits a little-league home run in the Giants' 3-2 win over Rangers

Ramos' wild scamper around the bases gave the Giants their second consecutive walk-off win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a single in the first. Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning, and the Giants tied it in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Christian Koss.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed two runs in five innings, Hayden Birdsong worked three scoreless innings in relief and Camilo Doval (2-1) got the win after pitching the ninth.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter, making his first start in nearly a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs. He threw 76 pitches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez homers FOUR TIMES against the Braves

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez homers FOUR TIMES against the Braves

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes