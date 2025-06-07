Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Giants’ Matt Chapman hits walk-off two-run HR Published Jun. 8, 2025 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saturday had it all! From down-to-the-wire finishes to statement-making blowouts, it was a big day in baseball.

Here are all the best moments from Saturday night in Major League Baseball :

Jesus Sanchez had a three-run homer and a two-run double, and Hernandez singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Marlins outlasted Christopher Morel and the Rays on Saturday, 11-10, to snap a five-game losing streak.

Morel went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs for the Rays, who had a four-game win streak halted.

Morel hit a three-run homer off Ryan Weathers, and Danny Jansen and Taylor Walls followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Weathers was hit in the head after his final warmup pitch to start the game on catcher Nick Fortes’ throw to second base and was pulled after three innings for precautionary reasons. Weathers is the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers.

Dan Myers and Fortes reached with singles off Taj Bradley in the third and Xavier Edwards drove in Myers with a one-out double. Sánchez followed with his fifth homer to tie it at 4-all.

Morel doubled against reliever Ronny Henriquez, and Jansen homered for the fifth time three pitches later to put the Rays up 6-4 in the fourth.

The Marlins answered with a seven-run fifth as they batted around. Sánchez gave Miami a 7-6 lead with a two-run double. Liam Hicks doubled in two and Myers doubled in Hicks to make it 10-6. Jose Caballero threw out Myers at home to end the inning.

Morel hit his fifth homer with one out in the sixth off reliever Tyler Phillips and Walls followed with a two-run shot after Jansen singled to get the Rays within 10-9. Brandon Lowe's 13th home run leading off the seventh against reliever Anthony Bender tied it at 10.

Bradley allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings. Mason Montgomery gave up three runs on five hits in an inning. Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) allowed Hernandez's game-winning hit.

Rookie Cade Gibson (1-3) closed it out with two scoreless innings for his first win.

Gavin Lux hits a grand slam, Cincinnati Reds rout Arizona Diamondbacks for second win of the day

Lux hit a grand slam, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second straight game and the Reds routed the Diamondbacks on Saturday, 13-1, after completing a suspended game with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz drew walks off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson, and Encarnacion-Strand hit his fourth homer for a 3-0 lead. Will Benson walked and took third on Tyler Stephenson's double before scoring on Spencer Steer's single. Jake Fraley drove in a run with a forceout for a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Eugenio Suarez went 2 for 4 and led off the third against Nick Martinez (4-6) with his 17th HR for the Diamondbacks.

Lux's grand slam came off reliever Kendall Graveman, who needed 33 pitches to end the fourth after coming in with two on and no outs.

Elko hit a two-run homer, Adrian Houser pitched six strong innings and the White Sox beat the Royals on Saturday, 4-1. Chase Meidroth also went deep for the White Sox, who have won three straight for the second time this season.

Houser (2-1) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking one. It was the 32-year-old right-hander's fourth quality start since signing with the White Sox on May 20.

Elko's homer in the bottom of the second gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead. Meidroth pushed the advantage to two runs with his shot in the third, and Edgar Quero capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Jacob deGrom tosses seven shutout innings, Texas Rangers snap four-game skid

DeGrom allowed two hits in seven shutout innings and Marcus Semien drove in three runs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday that snapped a four-game skid.

DeGrom (6-2) threw 81 pitches and struck out eight while lowering his ERA to 2.12. Luke Jackson and Chris Martin each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Sam Haggerty and Josh Jung singled off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker in the first inning. Semien drove in Haggerty with a single and Jung scored from first when the ball got by center fielder Robert Hassell III for an error.

Parker retired 14 straight after Semien's hit until Haggerty beat out a grounder to third to begin the sixth. Hassell made a catch on the warning track on Wyatt Langford's fly ball and threw to second to get Haggerty trying to advance for the double play and his second career assist.

Texas added three insurance runs off reliever Eduardo Salazar in the eighth. Haggerty and Langford led off with singles and Semien hit a two-run double. Adolis Garcia singled in the final run.

Henry Davis' second HR in as many days lifts Pittsburgh Pirates to victory

Davis hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Pittsburgh to a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday after the slumping Phillies placed star first baseman Bryce Harper on the injured list before the game with right wrist inflammation.

Davis hit his fourth home run of the season and second in as many games to left-center off Ranger Suarez (4-1) on a first-pitch changeup to snap a 1-1 tie. The Pirates won for the third time in four games and can sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

The Phillies’ lone run came on Kyle Schwarber’s 20th homer with one out in the first inning off Andrew Heaney. Philadelphia has lost eight of its last nine games after winning 12 of 13.

Matt Chapman hits two-run HR in 9th to give San Francisco Giants 3-2 win

Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, 3-2, for their fourth straight win.

Heliot Ramos singled with one out against Braves reliever Pierce Johnson (1-3). After Wilmer Flores popped out, Chapman homered to left for his 12th of the season.

It spoiled a stellar start by Atlanta's Bryce Elder, who allowed a run and three hits while striking out 12 in eight innings. The Braves lost their sixth straight.

Giants starter Logan Webb gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out 10 — his fourth double-digit effort of the season.

Tyler Rogers (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Arenado delivered a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning and the Cardinals stifled the Dodgers’ offense for a second straight game in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Nolan Gorman led off the ninth with a ground-rule double before being replaced with a pinch runner. After Pedro Pages reached on an error by pitcher Ben Casparius (4-1), the Dodgers vacated left field to play with five infielders, and Arenado’s lazy fly ball landed just inside the foul line and bounced into the stands for another ground-rule double.

The Dodgers, who lead the majors in scoring, home runs and batting average, were held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series, but managed to tie it when Shohei Ohtani scored on a wild pitch by Ryan Helsley (3-0) in the top of the ninth. It was the second straight blown save for Helsley.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine in six scoreless innings, allowing four singles and two walks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

