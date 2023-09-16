Major League Baseball
Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, suffers stroke
Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, suffers stroke

Updated Sep. 16, 2023 8:34 p.m. ET

Former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the Philadelphia Phillies announced.

"The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot," the team said. "The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie's family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The 79-year-old Manuel managed the Phillies for nine seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008. He also spent three years as a manager in Cleveland from 2000-02.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city's first major professional sports championship since 1983.

Philadelphia won another National League pennant in 2009 before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Manuel was fired by the Phillies in 2013 when the club got off to a 53-67 start.

Manuel compiled a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team's Wall of Fame in 2014. He rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.

Manuel also played six seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969-75.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

