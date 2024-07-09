Major League Baseball 2024 MLB All-Star rosters: By the numbers Updated Jul. 9, 2024 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The rosters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game are (mostly) set.

MLB fully unveiled its All-Star class for 2024 on Sunday, with 77 players officially being named All-Stars. That number is sure to grow in the coming days as injury replacements will be named.

Let's take a look at this year's MLB All-Stars by the numbers ahead of the Midsummer Classic (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app on July 16).

1: Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes has taken the baseball world by storm since his call-up in May. The righty added a new feat to his accomplishments Sunday, becoming the first player to earn an All-Star selection one year after being the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

2.9: As the Twins have only one All-Star, Minnesota outfielder/second baseman Willi Castro was arguably among the biggest snubs for the All-Star Game. His 2.9 fWAR is the highest among AL position players not to be named to the All-Star Game. Castro's slashing .272/.357/.437 with seven homers and 29 RBIs this year.

2.9: The Phillies already have seven All-Stars, but they have a case that they deserve more. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez has the best fWAR (2.9) among all NL pitchers not to be named an All-Star. The lefty is 6-4 with a 2.96 ERA, 82 strikeouts and a 1.243 WHIP in 97.1 innings pitched.

3.0: The American League West-leading Seattle Mariners also only got one All-Star this year, with pitcher Logan Gilbert being their lone representative. Fellow Mariners pitcher George Kirby was among the notable snubs, with his 3.0 fWAR being the best among AL pitchers not selected. Kirby is 7-6 with a 3.39 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a 1.003 WHIP over 111.2 innings pitched.

3.6: New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had the highest fWAR among all position players to not get the call to head to Arlington. He has a 3.6 fWAR this season, slashing .248/.315/.444 with 15 homers, 45 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

7: The Philadelphia Phillies lead the way in All-Star nods this year. They're sending seven players to Arlington (hitters Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm; pitchers Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman) edging out the Dodgers by one. The honor of being the team with the most All-Stars hasn't bode well for that specific team's World Series chances in recent years. The teams to send the most All-Stars in four of the past five possible years haven't won the World Series, with the Atlanta Braves being the lone exception in 2021.

8: Los Angeles Dodgers' star shortstop Mookie Betts has the longest streak of All-Star appearances with eight. Betts has become an All-Star mainstay since his second full season with the Boston Red Sox in 2016, although his previous seven selections all came at right field. Betts won't be able to play in this year's All-Star Game after fracturing his hand in June.

9: Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuvé have the most All-Star appearances on either roster with nine.

15: With the Dodgers having six All-Stars and the Padres getting five players named to the All-Star Game, the NL West has the most All-Stars this season with 15. The San Francisco Giants were the only other team in the division to get multiple All-Stars, with pitcher Logan Webb and outfielder Heliot Ramos each being selected for the first time in their careers.

21: San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is the youngest player to be named an All-Star this season. He turned 21 in April and thus far is slashing .288/.322/.452. When the All-Star Game arrives, Merrill will be the ninth-youngest player to appear in the All-Star Game.

28.6: The average age of this year's All-Stars is 28.6. There are only three All-Stars who are 28, however: Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry and the Phillies' Suárez.

32: There are 32 first-time All-Stars in 2024. In addition to Skenes and Merrill, other notable first-time All-Stars include Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

34, 43: There are a handful more American-born All-Stars this year than international All-Stars, with 43 American-born players being selected for this year's All-Star game. Thirty-four international players were named All-Stars.

37: Texas Rangers reliever Kirby Yates is the oldest All-Star this year at 37. It's the second All-Star nod of his career, as he's one of the two players to make it from last year's champs.

52: The Minnesota Twins were the winningest team to only get the mandatory one All-Star player this year. Shortstop Carlos Correa was the lone Twin named to the All-Star Game, slashing .303/.373/.513 with 12 homers this season. Minnesota picked up its 52nd win of the season Monday and holds one of the three wild-card spots in the American League.

3,425,309: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was this year's leading vote-getter by the fans. The Yankees star is in the midst of another MVP-worthy campaign, slashing .308/.425/.680 with 32 home runs and 83 RBIs.

